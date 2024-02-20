Cocaine worth £1m+ seized after car stopped on Dundee’s Kingsway

Over £1 million of cocaine has been seized after a car was stopped on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Officers stopped a black VW Golf on the Kingsway on Monday, February 19.

During a search, they recovered cocaine with a street value of £1.3 million.

A 23-year-old man was charged in connection with drug supply.

He was due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Harmful drugs removed from community’

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “This is a significant recovery and has removed harmful drugs from our communities.

“We take a proactive approach to target anyone involved in the supply of drugs, and this demonstrates our commitment to dealing with this issue.

“If anyone has any information or concerns surrounding drugs in their local community, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.