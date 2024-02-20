Cocaine worth £1m+ seized after car stopped on Dundee’s Kingsway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cocaine worth £1m+ seized after car stopped on Dundee’s Kingsway

The haul was discovered after police stopped a VW Golf.

By Kieran Webster
The Kingsway in Dundee.
The Kingsway. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Over £1 million of cocaine has been seized after a car was stopped on the Kingsway in Dundee.

Officers stopped a black VW Golf on the Kingsway on Monday, February 19.

During a search, they recovered cocaine with a street value of £1.3 million.

A 23-year-old man was charged in connection with drug supply.

He was due to appear in Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Harmful drugs removed from community’

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie said: “This is a significant recovery and has removed harmful drugs from our communities.

“We take a proactive approach to target anyone involved in the supply of drugs, and this demonstrates our commitment to dealing with this issue.

“If anyone has any information or concerns surrounding drugs in their local community, please contact us.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

