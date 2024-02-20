Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to ‘HMP Perth’ Wi-Fi network

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to ‘HMP Perth’ Wi-Fi network

Liam Richardson's Xbox - purchased on eBay - has now been seized after its internet chip slipped under the noses of security staff.

By Ross Gardiner
Liam Richardson.
Liam Richardson was caught with a Wi-Fi-enabled Xbox in Perth Prison.

A convicted armed robber who helped steal watches worth more than £500,000 from the Gleneagles Hotel has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught with an Xbox capable of accessing the internet in his Perth Prison cell.

Liam Richardson was brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Perth Sheriff Court to admit possessing the illicit device in October last year.

Prisoners are allowed games consoles in jail, however they must be approved furbished models from a selected supplier to ensure they cannot use the devices to get online.

Liam Richardson and Richard Fleming were jailed for their role in the Gleneagles raid.
The 35-year-old had been bought the console by another person on eBay, however the device’s Wi-Fi card hadn’t been picked up when initially checked on its way into the jail.

Richardson, who was sentenced to 11 years and four months for his role in a terrifying robbery at Gleneagles in 2017, had another six months added to his sentence.

Xbox connected to ‘HMP Perth’ Wi-Fi

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said: “On October 3 at 11am, a routine search takes place of the accused’s shared cell.

“They’re both asked at the time if they have any prohibited items.

“He replied no.

“During the search, prison officers turned on the accused’s Xbox to check activity to the internet.

“He found it had been connected to a Wi-Fi source called HMP Perth.”

A typical cell at HMP Perth.
A typical cell at Perth Prison.

The prosecutor said: “It was also showing as connecting to other internet sources.

“The accused confirmed he owned the Xbox.

“Both the Xbox and the Wi-Fi card were seized.

“On examination, the Xbox was found to have a Wi-Fi enabling chip inside it.

“Whilst prisoners are permitted to have an Xbox in the jail, prisoners have to purchase these from a dedicated supplier.

“These Xboxes have been furbished in a way that the internet access is disabled.

“That wasn’t the case on this occasion.”

Track record

Richardson’s solicitor said a third party had bought the device on eBay for Richardson and its Wi-Fi chip had flown under the radar.

He explained: “He’s serving 11 years and four months. He’s seven years into that sentence.

“When the Xbox is sent to the prison, it has to go through a check.

“Effectively, this Xbox has been approved by security staff.

“Mr Richardson has previous convictions for having things he shouldn’t have.

“It’s his Xbox. It’s in his cell.

“He should have been aware.”

He explained that Richardson, whose earliest date of liberation had been in December 2028, has a job in a trusted position in the prison.

Sheriff Alison McKay imposed a six month prison sentence.

She pointed out this is Richardson’s fourth conviction for prison contraband and his last conviction had been in December 2023.

Richardson’s games console was also forfeited.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

