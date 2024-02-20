Gleneagles raider had Xbox in cell connected to ‘HMP Perth’ Wi-Fi network

A convicted armed robber who helped steal watches worth more than £500,000 from the Gleneagles Hotel has had his prison sentence extended after he was caught with an Xbox capable of accessing the internet in his Perth Prison cell.

Liam Richardson was brought from the Edinburgh Road jail to Perth Sheriff Court to admit possessing the illicit device in October last year.

Prisoners are allowed games consoles in jail, however they must be approved furbished models from a selected supplier to ensure they cannot use the devices to get online.

The 35-year-old had been bought the console by another person on eBay, however the device’s Wi-Fi card hadn’t been picked up when initially checked on its way into the jail.

Richardson, who was sentenced to 11 years and four months for his role in a terrifying robbery at Gleneagles in 2017, had another six months added to his sentence.

Xbox connected to ‘HMP Perth’ Wi-Fi

Fiscal depute Erika Watson said: “On October 3 at 11am, a routine search takes place of the accused’s shared cell.

“They’re both asked at the time if they have any prohibited items.

“He replied no.

“During the search, prison officers turned on the accused’s Xbox to check activity to the internet.

“He found it had been connected to a Wi-Fi source called HMP Perth.”

The prosecutor said: “It was also showing as connecting to other internet sources.

“The accused confirmed he owned the Xbox.

“Both the Xbox and the Wi-Fi card were seized.

“On examination, the Xbox was found to have a Wi-Fi enabling chip inside it.

“Whilst prisoners are permitted to have an Xbox in the jail, prisoners have to purchase these from a dedicated supplier.

“These Xboxes have been furbished in a way that the internet access is disabled.

“That wasn’t the case on this occasion.”

Track record

Richardson’s solicitor said a third party had bought the device on eBay for Richardson and its Wi-Fi chip had flown under the radar.

He explained: “He’s serving 11 years and four months. He’s seven years into that sentence.

“When the Xbox is sent to the prison, it has to go through a check.

“Effectively, this Xbox has been approved by security staff.

“Mr Richardson has previous convictions for having things he shouldn’t have.

“It’s his Xbox. It’s in his cell.

“He should have been aware.”

He explained that Richardson, whose earliest date of liberation had been in December 2028, has a job in a trusted position in the prison.

Sheriff Alison McKay imposed a six month prison sentence.

She pointed out this is Richardson’s fourth conviction for prison contraband and his last conviction had been in December 2023.

Richardson’s games console was also forfeited.

