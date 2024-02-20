Dr Colin Stewart of Broughty Ferry: World-renowned medical expert dies aged 75

Dr Colin Stewart of Broughty Ferry, one of the world’s leading experts in the rehabilitation of amputees, has died aged 75.

He spent 30 years in charge of Dundee Limb Fitting Centre, lectured at universities across Europe and served as chairman of the British Medical Association in the area.

In retirement, Colin volunteered with the tribunal service and became a director of Helm, Dundee, who helps young people find work and guidance.

Together with his wife Dienie, Colin was also a great supporter of charitable projects in Africa.

The couple provided wells and solar-powered pumps to irrigate land around two villages. In turn, children learned how to grow crops and were able to stay on at school for a further two years because they could support themselves.

Medical dynasty

Colin Stewart was born into a medical family in Edinburgh in 1948. His father, uncle and grandfather were doctors and he was determined to follow them.

After a faltering start to his education, he was sent to Edinburgh Academy where he excelled academically and secured a place to study medicine at Dundee University in the year it achieved independence from St Andrews University.

During his undergraduate years, Colin broke his back in a hill-climbing accident and was reliant on a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

He underwent treatment at the spinal unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire but when he returned to Dundee to finish his degree, one professor warned him he might graduate but he would not get a job in medicine.

Limb Fitting Centre

Malcolm Stewart, one of Colin’s sons said: “Dad proved them wrong. After graduating, he worked in most of the Dundee hospitals before finding his calling at the Dundee Limb Fitting Centre in Broughty Ferry.

“Here, he spent 30 years becoming one of the world’s leading experts in rehabilitation of amputees. During this time he guest lectured at Newcastle, Glasgow and Dundee Universities, along with being a successful chairman of the local BMA and a leading contributor to the International Society of Prosthetics.

“Dad met mum while she was a patient and he was a junior doctor. Romance and marriage followed; he the wheelchair doctor with the quick wit and she the lovely Dutch nurse having her appendix out.

“They initially settled in Wellbank after marrying in 1975 before moving to The Pines in Broughty Ferry near the limb fitting centre.”

Classic vehicle

Colin, also father to Andrew, was easily recognised by the car he drove. It was a 1967 Morgan, one of only two in the UK fitted with hand controls. He called it Katy and it was part of the Stewart household for more than 40 years.

He retired when the limb fitting centre relocated to Ninewells in 1999 but then began his active retirement of volunteering and charity work.

Colin also became an accomplished artist attached to Dundee Art Society. He specialised in working in pastels and sold 51 paintings to benefit charities including for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Malcolm added: “As dad’s health deteriorated, he discovered gliding, and through Walking on Air, he found a group that ignored disability and provided him with some incredible memories.

“Dad never let disability get in the way of achieving his goals, they may have been modified slightly, but the result was rarely in question.

“He wanted to be a Highland GP – this was modified to being a world-class hospital doctor. His was a lifetime of service to helping people.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.