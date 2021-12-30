Home Bargains Arbroath: Plea for car park link if new store goes ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Graham Brown
December 30 2021, 8.30am
Home Bargains hopes to develop vacant land at Elliot industrial estate in Arbroath.
Angus planners have been urged to make a link road a priority between two retail parks in Arbroath.

Store chain Home Bargains has brought forward a £15 million planning bid for the former Metal Box factory site at Elliot industrial estate beside the A92.

The company hopes the project will bring 50 new jobs to the Angus town.

It’s the second scheme to emerge for the vacant site.

Back in 2019, plans were approved for a retail park which B&M, Burger King, Costa and Iceland said they would be coming to.

But the Brackenbrae Investments project never progressed.

Last month, Home Bargains parent company T J Morris lodged the proposal of application notice (PAN) with Angus Council for the land latterly occupied by Presentation Products.

And now a senior town councillor says that if the Home Bargains scheme gets the go-ahead it should include a direct link to the Westway retail park next door.

That site includes Asda, McDonalds, KFC, Halfords and B&Q.

Arbroath West and Letham councillor Alex King says a corridor between the two retail parks will stop traffic having to go out on to the busy A92.

Councillor Alex King believes that if Home Bargains does open at the vacant site (highlighted in red) it should be directly linked with the existing Westway retail park units to the east rather than opening on to the A92.

The council has already spent almost £250,000 on road improvements in the area.

Mr King said: “At the 2019 consideration, I expressed my concern about the access to this site.

“The A92 there is a very busy road — so busy that we’ve had to install traffic lights for the access to the adjoining retail park.

“I’m concerned about the traffic coming in and out of this site. And we may have to install traffic lights on a roundabout.”

A92 Arbroath
Angus Council has already made changes to the Westway roundabout to improve traffic flow on the A92. Photo: Paul Reid

He added: “The other thing I raised – and I know the owners of the adjacent site are not keen on this – is that there should be a connection between the two.

“You should be able to travel between the two sites without coming out on to the A92.

“I’m just raising it again now for the record.

“And perhaps asking the planning department that they should perhaps consider imposing a condition that there is a link between the two sites.”

Councillors noted the PAN application.

Community consultation

A detailed planning application is expected to come forward in due course.

Home Bargains has described Angus as a “key area of growth”.

They are planning a live community web consultation on January 12.

The company already has stores in Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath’s Abbeygate centre.

It has ambitions to almost double its tally of 550 stores to create a workforce of 40,000 staff.

