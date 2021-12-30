Two boys charged over ‘horrific damage’ at Kirkcaldy community centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

Two teenage boys have been charged after “horrific damage” was caused to a community centre in Kirkcaldy.

Several windows were left smashed at the Templehall centre and library.

In a post on social media, officers in the town posted images of boarded-up windows, saying it was “just a snapshot of the horrific damage” caused to the centre in recent times.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a disturbance and vandalism at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy around 7.35pm on Tuesday.

“Two male youths, aged 15 and 13, were arrested in connection with the incident and will be reported to the youth justice assessor.”