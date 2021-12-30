Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

5 highs and lows of the 2021 school year

By Cheryl Peebles
December 30 2021, 10.15am
From school dinners and remote learning to a new school and new pupils - 2021 had plenty of highs and lows.
From school dinners and remote learning to a new school and new pupils - 2021 had plenty of highs and lows.

The 2021 school year was dominated – as the one before it – by pandemic disruption.

It started with children back to learning at home and ended with worries of a return to remote learning – whether through closures or isolation – as Covid-19 case numbers soared again.

Exams were cancelled for a second time, but amid the gloom there was also plenty to celebrate.

Here we look back at five of the highs and lows of the 2021 school year.

1. Back to school at home

For most families the 2021 school year began with a return to the early days of the pandemic – at home in front of a screen.

What we were initially told would be a week at least of remote learning stretched into February for the youngest children and it was April before older pupils were back full-time.

Although no one wanted children out of school again there were mixed feelings about the return to remote learning – some parents were firmly opposed to the loss of yet more in-class time but others accepted the need to protect children and the wider public from the rapidly-spreading virus.

Families across the country had to cope with online learning and work.

So we steeled ourselves to juggle work and other commitments while helping or chasing offspring to do lessons at dining tables, in bedrooms and even on sofas.

Although never a replacement for in-school learning, there was, however, general consensus – backed up by education inspectors – that this time round the experience was better; thousands of laptops had been issued to children who needed them, teachers had upskilled in online teaching and pupils were better prepared.

2. Exams Assessments and TikTok cheating

Exams were off for a second year, replaced by what was known as the alternative certification model.

Pupils in S4 to S6 studying for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers instead sat in-class assessments, intended to be a fairer system for those who had missed school due to Covid illness or isolating.

Pupils shared information about questions on TikTok (pictured) and other apps, including Discord.

But many of the assessments were conducted under exam conditions, and the schedule was demanding. They were branded exams in all but name.

And because schools were conducting them according to their own timetables but using papers prepared by the Scottish Qualifications Authority, some youngsters shared questions on social media apps, including TikTok and Discord, for those yet to sit them.

On the plus side, 2021 saw a particularly high proportion of A passes – and we met some girls at High School of Dundee celebrating just that.

3. A new St Andrews secondary school – at last

The new Madras College welcomed pupils for the first time in August, 15 years after Fife Council committed to building a new school for St Andrews and the Tay Bridgehead.

Previously pupils were split between two campuses, including the school’s historic South Street building, but are now united at their £55 million state-of-the-art building at Bell Brae, St Andrews.

New school and new head teacher – Ken Currie at Madras College, St Andrews. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A series of setbacks meant the town had to wait longer than anticipated, so it was certainly the ‘momentous day’ it was described as when almost 1,300 children arrived for their first day in August with new head teacher Ken Currie.

4. New P1 pupils

Wee smiling faces, tiny uniforms and shiny new schoolbags – seeing the new P1 pupils on their first day of school is a highlight of every school year.

At Abernyte Primary, in Perthshire, new P1 pupils Arthur Shanks, Lily Donoghue, Finlay White, Gabriella Clarke and Fraser Cargill.

Having missed a significant part of their time at nursery due to the pandemic would have made the big step even bigger, but teachers across the country were ready with open arms to ease their young charges into school life.

Lewis, Kyle and Callum Johnston ready for their first day at school at Kinghorn Primary School. Picture by Steven Brown/DCT Media.

To celebrate the special moment, we met triplets Lewis, Kyle and Callum Johnston as they prepared to join Kinghorn Primary School and we shared photographs proud parents sent us of their children’s first day.

5. School dinners

School dinners came under the microscope – and what we saw didn’t look appetising.

When we published five photographs of school dinners taken at one Dundee school and asked a nutritionist to analyse them and the meals’ ingredients, our story was the most read of the year for our schools and family team.

It may not look like much like it, but the picture (above on the right) shows pizza with mashed potato.

Our story divided opinion, with many appalled at the dishes served to children and others defending the meals provided by Tayside Contracts.

According to our nutritionist the meals had “room for improvement”, but Tayside Contracts insisted they met government requirements.

On a positive note, more children became eligible for free school lunches this year,  when P4s joined P1 to P3 pupils in being entitled to them. P5 pupils will be offered free school lunches from January and P6 and P7 pupils from August 2022.

The Courier Schools Hub: a new info source for families

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier