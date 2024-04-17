Union Street plans not considering Dundee businesses says property boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Union Street plans not considering Dundee businesses says property boss

Property director Adam Hutcheson, who has clients with businesses on Union Street, has warned about the adverse impact plans for Union Street could have.

By Paul Malik
Union Street in Dundee city centre. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Union Street in Dundee city centre. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A Dundee property boss who lets to businesses on Union Street has warned about a lack of transparency and engagement over plans for the street.

Adam Hutcheson, who is the commercial director of Westport Property, has said the closing of the popular shopping district to cars, delivery vans and motorised vehicles was “pushed through” without first consulting with business owners.

And any delay in bringing Sustrans money to rebuild the “decaying” street furniture erected during the pandemic, the placement of Euro bins in front of shops and inadequate parking provision is a real worry to shop owners.

His comments come in the wake of the unveiling of plans to further redesign the thoroughfare — which connects the city centre with the Waterfront development —

‘Biggest fear’

Adam works with a number of businesses in the city centre and on Union Street in particular.

He warned banning parking from the city centre would have an adverse impact on smaller retailers and drive customers to “out-of-town shopping centres”.

“We now have a situation where we have a street that’s been permanently pedestrianised, pretty much without consultation,” he said.

“There are pretty significant proposals that have been unveiled for these enhancements for a complete redesign of the street, and I really have to hope this funding does come through from Sustrans and the Scottish Government.

A dundee shopping street
Union Street in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“But it might take until 2026. There could be a change of government then, who reallocate funds. And that is six years, nearly, these changes will have been in place for, which are a challenge to many of the businesses there.

“This has all been arranged horse before cart.

Westport Property’s Adam Hutcheson. Image: supplied.

“The street has been closed to traffic. There is a number of what I would call low-quality streetscape furniture, made from timber which has gone green and mouldy.

“Capital budgets at local authority level are incredibly tight too. Which adds to my cynicism. What is the likelihood of this funding arriving by then?

“I worry we will end with a half-baked project and we are left with Union Street, which has been effectively closed top-to-bottom and businesses stuck in the middle of a poorly conceived project.

“That is my biggest fear.”

“And if the policymakers continue to make the city centre an unattractive environment for convenient and quick visits, the out-of-town shopping centres will continue to draw trade to the outskirts and bleed the city centre dry.”

Plans on display

Over the past three years, Dundee City Council has been working alongside the UNESCO City of Design team to create a concept of how city centre thoroughfare could be improved.

Design proposals for Union street. Image: Dundee City Council

The project, which has been funded by the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, has brought together designers and the local community who have worked in tandem to create the proposal.

Plans for Union Street are available to view by members of the public and business owners alike.

The drawings and models will be kept on display at the Dundee Design House on Union Street until April 19.

More from Business

Inflation has dropped to its lowest point in two-and-a-half years (Aaron Chown/PA)
UK inflation cools to 3.2% after further slowdown in food prices
An artist's impression of how the Eden Project Dundee could look.
Eden Project Dundee could be five years away but will be worth the wait…
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Inflation expected to cool to two-and-a-half-year low
People falling victim to investment scams are losing around £14,000 on average, data from Barclays indicates (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
£14,000 being lost to investment scams on average, says Barclays
A quarter of home-owning parents with adult children who are not on the property ladder feel guilty that they cannot provide more support, according to the HomeOwners Alliance (Joe Giddens/PA)
54% of home-owning parents ‘expect to help their adult children buy a home’
Lloyds Bank has issued a warning to Taylor Swift fans not to be caught out by scammers pretending to offer concert tickets (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift fans targeted by surge in concert ticket scams, major bank warns
The ASA said the ad ‘positioned complimentary food and drink as a key part of CrossCountry Trains’ first-class offering’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Advert banned over complimentary food and drink claims on train services
The rates being charged by some insurers to pay for monthly cover resemble the interest applicable for credit card borrowing (Tim Goode/PA)
Insurers charging rates similar to credit cards for monthly cover – Which?
Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell (Jeff Chiu/AP)
Federal Reserve chairman: Elevated inflation likely to delay rate cuts this year
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Hunt says economic ‘feelgood factor’ will be stronger in autumn

Conversation