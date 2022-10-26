Forfar Loch caravan park set for upgrade to improve visitor appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Loch caravan park set for upgrade to improve visitor appeal

By Graham Brown
October 26 2022, 5.56am
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Forfar caravan park is set for a major upgrade in a bid to lure more tourists to the town.

Angus planners have given the Caravan and Motorhome Club the go ahead to improve more than 25 pitches at the Lochside site.

It will see half a dozen converted to all-weather, and 20 current all-weather pitches become serviced slots.

The services pitches will be able to take grey water and include shared illuminated electrical hook-up bollards and drinking water.

Forfar Lochside caravan park
The site sits beside Forfar Loch. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

Site chiefs say they hope the improvement will make the award-winning park more accessible to visitors.

“All-weather caravan pitches are especially popular with the elderly, who make up a large proportion of our membership, as they offer a more uniformed pitching surface than grass,” they said.

“We have found through extensive testing and evaluation that the design of the all-weather pitch offers the best access to those with mobility issues and their installation will offer a high level of usability.”

The Caravan and Motorhome Club has not been able to give an indication of the amount of money it is spending on the upgrade.

The park was run by Angus Council until 2010 when the then Caravan Club took it over.

The site has around 75 pitches in total.

It has since undergone a range of improvements to pitches and the main reception building.

The site is open for a few more weeks before its winter shutdown until early March.

Leisure centre demolition

It will mean visitors are not affected by the demolition of the former Lochside leisure centre next door.

Fencing has been put around the centre and adjacent playpark in preparation for the knocking down of the building, which has lain empty for five years.

Lochside leisure centre
Lochside leisure centre is about to come down. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson

But the cost of razing it has jumped £150,000 to £650,000.

Falkirk-based Central Demolition have been on site for the past week.

The demolition was delayed until after the Angus schools’ autumn holiday and is expected to take five months.

The site will be returned to parkland following a landmark Court of Session case fought by two local businessmen in an attempt to find a new use for the centre.

‘Honking’ sewer pipe repair

Meanwhile, Scottish Water have embarked on a project to repair a broken pipe which leaked raw sewage into the country park.

In 2021 the problem led to the pitch and putt course being sealed off and complaints about the “honking” smell in the area.

The repair is scheduled to take three months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
LISTEN: Giving a focus to female contribution in the local art scene
Suspected witches were burned at the stake during the 16th and 17th centuries including those in Scotland.
Forfar Witch Trials: Suffering of executed women to be recognised in 'historic' service
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Scottish Government under fire over private £25m deal for Angus sporting estate
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Specialist police officers join search for 'much-loved son' missing in Montrose
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Former Lib Dem parliamentary hopeful shoved wife during outburst at divided Perthshire home
Forfar Day Care Centre vice-chairperson Liz Ross enjoys a laugh with 79-year-old Evelyn Balfour.
35 years of support and success celebrated at Forfar Day Care Centre
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Bob Maiden obituary: Former Royal Bank chief who had his roots in Montrose
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
'Brain on Fire' illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Meet the players in their 90s keeping Forfar Indoor Bowling Club on a roll

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Sewage spill on Loch Leven path 'normal', argues environment watchdog
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Glenrothes sex offender jailed for acting on 'deviant' sexual interests with child
Shopping by candle-light at Dryden's, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry in 1972
When the lights went out in Tayside and Fife in the 1970s
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
EXCLUSIVE: Criminal charges dropped in Dundee City Council fraud probe
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Perth firm moves to employee ownership to safeguard jobs
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Callum Davidson won't let 'incredible' St Johnstone loan star Alex Mitchell dwell on Hibs…
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
NHS Tayside pays tribute to staff's efforts at glittering awards ceremony
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
Fife expert reacts to viral egg in a sock baby sleep 'hack'
Forfar caravan park is in line for pitch upgrades. Image: Graham Brown/DCThomson
All you need to know as Dundee council tenants could face rent rise of…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented