Three-month sewer renewal at Forfar Loch Country Park begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Three-month sewer renewal at Forfar Loch Country Park begins

By Ben MacDonald
October 21 2022, 4.32pm Updated: October 21 2022, 4.32pm
Work on the sewer at Forfar Loch Country Park is scheduled to take three months to complete. Image: Scottish Water
Work on the sewer at Forfar Loch Country Park is scheduled to take three months to complete. Image: Scottish Water

Scottish Water has announced that essential work to renew a key section of sewer is underway at Forfar Loch Country Park.

The project is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

It’s hoped work on the rising main sewer will resolve the cause of bursts which Scottish Water teams have responded to in recent years, preventing further impacts on the local community and environment.

By carrying out the work now, it ensures disruption is avoided during the busier summer period, while allowing the park to be returned to normal in time for early 2023.

Scottish Water have distributed posters containing information on the project around the park. Image: Scottish Water

During the work there will be construction activities and vehicle movements within the park, with working areas being securely fenced off.

Pedestrian walkways will be maintained and alternative routes signposted where restrictions are required in the interests of safety.

Updates on the project will also be shared through Scottish Water North’s Twitter account and on the company’s website.

Visitors to be kept safe

Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) will carry out the work on behalf of Scottish Water.

CWA’s project manager John Townshend said: “We understand this is a well-used amenity area in the town.

“Our team will be focused on keeping everyone safe and keeping disruption to a minimum, while getting this essential work completed.

“We are grateful for people’s understanding while we deliver this investment, which will significantly reduce the risk of future unplanned repairs being needed, as well as protecting the environment for many years to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Glamis Castle, Angus
Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast
Pizza giant Domino's wanted to convert a former Forfar convenience shop into its third Angus outlet. Image: Google
Domino no-no: Planners dish up refusal for pizza giant’s Forfar plan
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: Dundee's 'gargantuan' winter crisis
SVVC administrator Lesley Munro with the Morgan Super Sport three-wheeler up for auction.
Three-wheeler Morgan is set to be star of the show at weekend Angus classic…
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced 'safe and well'
Wendy Murray (centre) and East Haven Together volunteers with Beautiful Scotland judges in the village in August. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Bloomin' fantastic: East Haven outshines the competition in 2022 Beautiful Scotland awards
Former Guide leader Jean Kucharski of Arbroath.
Jean Kucharski of Arbroath had a lifetime commitment to Guiding
Falcon Khalisi escaped from its aviary in Montrose on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Darren Pennie
Missing Montrose falcon safely home after successful search
Railway sabotage would have been one of the main tactics used by the resistance to German occupation if the Nazis arrived. Image: AP/Shutterstock.
Kirriemuir secret elite 'Dad's Army' was trained to sabotage Tayside's railway lines and stop…

Most Read

1
Finegand Estate is for sale for £5m. Image: Galbraith.
Perthshire estate owned by family for 300 years on sale for £5m
2
Ross MacPhail caused nearly £8k of damage swinging on the chandelier of the Sleeperz Hotel in Dundee.
Dundee hotel chandelier swinger caused thousands of pounds of damage
3
An image of the plans to turn the north half of Craigie Hill Golf Club into more than 100 homes
Plans to cut historic Perth golf course to nine holes for housing
4
Scaffolding has been erected around the former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry which was used as a Honda garage.
Bid to demolish former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry refused
5
5
Eamonn Custance's poster calling out the salary of Wendy Alexander (pictured). Image: DC Thomson.
Student’s anger at former Scots Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s bumper Dundee University salary
6
Frasier cast with Bette Gaffney (centre front), with (from left) Millicent Martin, Brian Cox, and John Mahoney; (back) Jane Leeves, David Hyde Pierce, Peri Gilpin and Kelsey Grammer.
Dundee superstar Brian Cox won acclaim from Hollywood and his sister when he starred…
7
Patricia Steven admitted neglecting a pair of dogs when she appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Dogs, cats and snake found in shocking state in Fife woman’s home
8
Nicky Clark was back at Tannadice as a St Johnstone player. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark on Dundee United exit mystery – ‘Jack Ross put…
9
Even a police stinger could not stop Alan McDonnell.
Driver hit 125mph during 43-mile police chase across Tayside
10
missing teen found
Missing Carnoustie woman traced ‘safe and well’

More from The Courier

Dundee were left frustrated after being held to a 0-0 draw with Morton in August. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer shares Paul McMullan injury update as Dundee boss says only a 'fool'…
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell was 'angry' after his side's defeat in midweek. Image: SNS
‘Angry’ Arbroath boss Dick Campbell vows to 'come back fighting' ahead of crunch Hamilton…
Stevie May celebrates scoring the winner. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson goes from angriest he's ever been to celebrating stunning…
St Johnstone celebrate Stevie May's winner. Image: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Stevie May and Nicky Clark spark stunning 2nd…
A bush went up in flames outside a family's home in the Fintry area of Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DCT Media.
Dundee residents speak of terror as garden hedge goes up in flames overnight
Nicola Sturgeon
NICOLA STURGEON: Watching Tory fiasco unfold on TV strengthens independence case by the hour
3
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Danger dog and legal history
Courier News - Dundee - Emma Duncan story, CR0039012 - Photos of a new mural at the side of the Wellgate multi-story car park, on the Meadowside side. Picture Shows; the new mural which has been created on a wall of the Wellgate Multi Storey car park, Wellgate, Dundee, 18th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
What's the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented