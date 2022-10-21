Three-month sewer renewal at Forfar Loch Country Park begins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Water has announced that essential work to renew a key section of sewer is underway at Forfar Loch Country Park.

The project is expected to take approximately three months to complete.

It’s hoped work on the rising main sewer will resolve the cause of bursts which Scottish Water teams have responded to in recent years, preventing further impacts on the local community and environment.

By carrying out the work now, it ensures disruption is avoided during the busier summer period, while allowing the park to be returned to normal in time for early 2023.

During the work there will be construction activities and vehicle movements within the park, with working areas being securely fenced off.

Pedestrian walkways will be maintained and alternative routes signposted where restrictions are required in the interests of safety.

Updates on the project will also be shared through Scottish Water North’s Twitter account and on the company’s website.

Visitors to be kept safe

Caledonia Water Alliance (CWA) will carry out the work on behalf of Scottish Water.

CWA’s project manager John Townshend said: “We understand this is a well-used amenity area in the town.

“Our team will be focused on keeping everyone safe and keeping disruption to a minimum, while getting this essential work completed.

“We are grateful for people’s understanding while we deliver this investment, which will significantly reduce the risk of future unplanned repairs being needed, as well as protecting the environment for many years to come.”