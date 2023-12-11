Jail time for ‘despicable’ Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jail time for ‘despicable’ Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s

Bryce McArdle targeted an 83-year-old in Blairgowrie, just days after he was released from custody for assaulting and robbing another pensioner, 80, in the same part of town.

By Jamie Buchan
A heartless handbag thief who robbed two women in their 80s has been jailed.

Bryce McArdle targeted an 83-year-old in Blairgowrie, just days after he was released from custody for assaulting and robbing another pensioner, 80, in the same part of town.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 37-year-old had preyed on “weak adversaries” to pay off a debt to drug dealers.

He followed his first victim home from the supermarket, before snatching her bag and knocking her to the ground.

He was arrested and held in custody.

after a week on remand, he was released on bail and struck again just seven days later.

He appeared via video link from HMP Glenochil and was told jail was inevitable.

Victims were lucky to be unharmed

Sheriff William Wood told McArdle: “These were despicable offences that you committed by targeting vulnerable old ladies who would be weak adversaries as far as you were concerned.

“They would have been vulnerable to any violence you used in order to rob them of their belongings.

McArdle first struck on George Street, Blairgowrie. Image: Google.

“Clearly, it would have been very distressing for each of these ladies and it is perhaps fortunate that they were not injured in some way.”

The sheriff said: “This is only punishable with a custodial sentence.”

McArdle, who is from Blairgowrie, was jailed for 20 months.

He will be supervised for 10 months when he is released.

Drug debt

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He was dabbling in drugs at the time and he had a drug debt.”

Mr Lafferty said his client also had a long-standing alcohol problem.

“He knows he is the author of his own misfortune.

“He is a man who can stay out of trouble for significant periods of time.”

McArdle struck on Allan Street less than two weeks later. Image: DC Thomson.

McArdle admitted assaulting and robbing his first victim in Blairgowrie’s George Street on December 27 2022.

He further pled guilty to robbing an 83-year-old woman on Allan Street on January 11.

‘Somebody stop him’

The court earlier heard both his victims used walking sticks to get around.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the first pensioner had been on her way home after shopping at Sainsbury’s in the town centre.

She was aware of McArdle following her in close proximity.

McArdle then grabbed her by the shoulder and shouted: “Give me that.”

He snatched her handbag away, causing her to fall to her knees.

McArdle ran off as his victim shouted in distress.

He targeted his second victim a week after being released on bail in connection with the first robbery.

Mr Harding said McArdle ran downhill towards her, nudged her on the back and grabbed her purse.

The woman pointed after him, shouting: “Somebody stop him.”

The fiscal depute said the victim was uninjured, but “distressed and in shock”.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

