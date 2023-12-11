Jail time for ‘despicable’ Blairgowrie mugger who robbed two women in their 80s

A heartless handbag thief who robbed two women in their 80s has been jailed.

Bryce McArdle targeted an 83-year-old in Blairgowrie, just days after he was released from custody for assaulting and robbing another pensioner, 80, in the same part of town.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how the 37-year-old had preyed on “weak adversaries” to pay off a debt to drug dealers.

He followed his first victim home from the supermarket, before snatching her bag and knocking her to the ground.

He was arrested and held in custody.

after a week on remand, he was released on bail and struck again just seven days later.

He appeared via video link from HMP Glenochil and was told jail was inevitable.

Victims were lucky to be unharmed

Sheriff William Wood told McArdle: “These were despicable offences that you committed by targeting vulnerable old ladies who would be weak adversaries as far as you were concerned.

“They would have been vulnerable to any violence you used in order to rob them of their belongings.

“Clearly, it would have been very distressing for each of these ladies and it is perhaps fortunate that they were not injured in some way.”

The sheriff said: “This is only punishable with a custodial sentence.”

McArdle, who is from Blairgowrie, was jailed for 20 months.

He will be supervised for 10 months when he is released.

Drug debt

Solicitor Steve Lafferty, defending, said: “He was dabbling in drugs at the time and he had a drug debt.”

Mr Lafferty said his client also had a long-standing alcohol problem.

“He knows he is the author of his own misfortune.

“He is a man who can stay out of trouble for significant periods of time.”

McArdle admitted assaulting and robbing his first victim in Blairgowrie’s George Street on December 27 2022.

He further pled guilty to robbing an 83-year-old woman on Allan Street on January 11.

‘Somebody stop him’

The court earlier heard both his victims used walking sticks to get around.

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the first pensioner had been on her way home after shopping at Sainsbury’s in the town centre.

She was aware of McArdle following her in close proximity.

McArdle then grabbed her by the shoulder and shouted: “Give me that.”

He snatched her handbag away, causing her to fall to her knees.

McArdle ran off as his victim shouted in distress.

He targeted his second victim a week after being released on bail in connection with the first robbery.

Mr Harding said McArdle ran downhill towards her, nudged her on the back and grabbed her purse.

The woman pointed after him, shouting: “Somebody stop him.”

The fiscal depute said the victim was uninjured, but “distressed and in shock”.

