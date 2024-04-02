Tuesday court round-up — Weed killer attack and gym stalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Weed killer attack and gym stalker

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Perth woman temporarily blinded a police officer with weed killer.

Levi Dixon sprayed the chemical in the PC’s eyes during a disturbance in the city’s Strathtay Road on October 8 2020.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 33-year-old, who has trouble dealing with authority figures as part of an “oppositional defiant disorder,” had refused to comply with a gas safety check at her home.

She phoned emergency services while council officers waited on her doorstep.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said: “The council property inspector unlocked the door using a master key.

“The accused was behind the door, pushing against it.

“Officers managed to push the door open slightly and the accused sprayed weed killer at the officer.”

Ms Wilkinson said the officer struck in the eye was initially blinded but her sight recovered.

Dixon admitted assault and Sheriff Jennifer Bain imposed a 15-week 9pm to 7am curfew and said: “This was a horrible attack on a serving police officer by spreading weedkiller in her eyes.

“You are lucky it did not cause permanent injury or even loss of sight.”

Sick of flights

A man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport’s Twitter account because he was “sick” of planes flying over his house early in the morning. William Russell, 31, suggested the planes should change their flight path or he would burn down the airport building and “every f***ing human in the place” and threatened to kidnap a manager’s children.

William Russell
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Gym stalker

A man who stalked a woman, including at a Fife Pure Gym, for more than six months has been given unpaid work.

Edmund Neidlinger, 45, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously admitting engaging in a course of conduct which caused the woman fear or alarm, between March 1 and September 14 last year.

Neidlinger continually stared at her, repeatedly messaged her on social media, created new social media accounts to contact her and posted messages about her on his social media accounts.

He continued to contact her knowing she had blocked him and repeatedly contacted her on her business social media accounts.

Neidlinger was originally also charged with repeatedly attending at her place of work when he knew she would be there and monitoring her movements at her work but these elements were deleted from the charge.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said Neidlinger, of Abbey Street, High Valleyfield, is on a waiting list to see a psychologist.

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced Neidlinger to 100 hours of unpaid work and offender supervision for a year, with a conduct requirement.

Sheriff Duff also banned him from contacting his victim for two years.

Flasher

A serial flasher exposed himself to three women on a remote Perthshire woodland trail. Ionel Sara-Lates was found hiding in a bush with his trousers at his ankles at a popular dog walking route near Luncarty.

Ionel Sara-Lates
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.

Flipped car in crash

A driver’s car was “catapulted” into the air after striking a parked vehicle in Perth.

Calum Clark’s Ford Fiesta tumbled several times before coming to a halt on its roof in Rannoch Road on September 29 2022.

The landscape gardener asked a stunned onlooker for a cigarette after managing to scramble out of the upturned car but he was nowhere to be seen when police arrived, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Clark, 24, of Rona Court, Perth, was banned after admitting careless driving and failing to report the accident within 24 hours.

Calum Clark
Calum Clark outside Perth Sheriff Court

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie said: “Mr Clark’s vehicle was catapulted into the air.

“It rotated a number of times, before turning onto its roof.

”The vehicle slid onto the opposing carriageway and came to rest, partly on a footpath.”

The prosecutor said: “Mr Clark was able to extract himself from the vehicle.

“Once outside, he asked a bystander for a cigarette.”

Clark was later traced by officers at Ninewells Hospital, confirmed he had been driving and said he knew the owner of the other car – a Volkswagen Polo worth £2000 – and had spoken to her.

Car crash Rannoch Road, Perth
Clark’s stricken car on Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Supplied.

Mr McKenzie said both vehicles were written off.

He added: “Mr Clark was the only person injured, he suffered a laceration to his right hip.”

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said his client had to undergo a CT scan at hospital.

Sheriff Paul Brown fined Clark £440 and imposed five penalty points, resulting in a six-month ban due to totting-up procedures.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses following the collision.

Dirty doctor

A former university doctor has been found guilty of indecently assaulting two young male students in his campus surgery. David Allan Buchan molested the 20-year-old undergraduates between 1995 and 1998 under the pretence of genuine treatment after they attended his clinic with run-of-the-mill medical complaints.

Allan Buchan
Former doctor Allan Buchan.

Sex act claim

A man made a sick claim to a woman that he performed a sex act on a chair she was sitting on because she and her boyfriend had been “keeping him awake”.

Pavel Wojtowicz, 28, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to communicating indecently by making sexually inappropriate comments towards the woman at a property in Fife on May 9 last year.

Prosecutor Brogan Moffat told the court Wojtowicz had asked the woman for a chat and gestured for her to sit on a chair.

Ms Moffat said Wojtowicz told her he had not been sleeping since her boyfriend had been staying with her.

He then pointed to the chair she was sitting on and said he had masturbated on it.

The fiscal depute said: “He thereafter stated she had made him feel disgusting, so wanted to make her feel disgusting.

“The woman felt scared and in shock and removed herself from the property”.

The court heard Wojtowicz later told her he did not do anything on the chair and that it was “just so you knew how I felt”.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said: “It was a comment made as he was very upset at having been kept awake for a significant part of the weekend.

“It’s something he regrets.”

Sheriff Susan Duff sentenced Wojtowicz to offender supervision for six months with additional requirements.

Wojtowicz, of Woodside Street, Rosyth, has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for six months from February 27.

Murder petition

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in private on a petition alleging the murder of Steven Alexander Hutton in Dundee.

It is alleged he was struck with a hammer before being stabbed with a knife in a flat on Charleston Road on Saturday March 30.

Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Police in the area of the weekend death. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Murray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge alleging he – with others whose identities have not been disclosed – forced entry to 43-year-old Mr Hutton’s flat before murdering him.

Murray made no plea and was committed for further examination. He was remanded in custody.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court
Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Former doctor Allan Buchan.
Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm