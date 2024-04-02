Ian Murray lays down Raith Rovers new contracts timeline as promotion push plays part

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ian Murray lays down Raith Rovers new contracts timeline as promotion push plays part

The Stark's Park club have some key performers coming out of contract this summer.

By Iain Collin
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray points the way for his team.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has some decisions to make on out-of-contract stars. Image: SNS.

Ian Murray admits uncertainty over where Raith Rovers will be playing their football next season is delaying discussions with out-of-contract stars.

But the Stark’s Park boss has revealed a decision is expected to be made on the futures of a handful of players later this month.

The likes of Dylan Easton, Keith Watson, Ross Matthews, Scott McGill, Ross Millen and Ethan Ross have deals expiring at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Raith have expressed an interest in retaining the services of Shaun Byrne, who is out of contract this summer at Dundee when his Rovers loan runs out.

Dylan Easton shakes hands with Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray.
Dylan Easton (left) has said he is hopeful of reaching an agreement on a new contract at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

However, Murray has confessed Raith’s short-term title push has had to take precedence in recent weeks as their more long-term outlook as remained unclear.

Rovers fell four points behind Dundee United at the top of the Championship with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Tannadice.

But they still have a game in hand and retain hope of being able to pip the Tangerines to the title and win a dream promotion back to the top-flight.

“We’re in a position at the moment where we don’t know what league we’re going to be in,” said Murray. “We can prepare for the Championship and find ourselves in the Premiership.

“But we certainly can’t expect to be in the Premiership.

Murray: ‘Trying to build a squad’

“We’ve got a few boys who are in the same boat in that they’re coming out of contract this summer.

“So, we’ll sit down, probably in the next three weeks, and do something with all the guys.

“Once we know where we are it’ll make life a heck of a lot easier for myself, John [Potter, technical director], Andrew [Barrowman, CEO] and the players as well.

“We’re trying to build a squad that we think is capable of being both that high end in the Championship and also the Premiership.

“I think we’re doing that, which is really, really good.”

Ethan Ross in action for Raith Rovers.
Ethan Ross has spent the season on loan at League One champions Falkirk. Image: SNS.

Easton told Courier Sport in the build-up to the United clash that he is enjoying life at Raith and hopeful of coming to an agreement on an extension ‘soon’.

Ross, currently out on loan at League One champions Falkirk, has also spoken of uncertainty over his future.

Meanwhile, Murray expects Byrne to be a man in demand this summer.

“We had a wee initial chat with Dylan, quite a while ago now,” added Murray. “And then we kind of decided between all of us we would put it on the back-burner.

“We just wanted to be up front with each other, really.

‘Done really, really well’

Ethan has gone to Falkirk and has played some weeks and not played others.

“But they’ve been flying as well and it’s always hard to change a winning team and give everybody game-time.

“Shaun will have to see where he’s at. I’d be surprised if quite a few teams, in our league in particular, aren’t looking at him.

“He’s kind of in the same boat as Liam Dick, Keith Watson and others, who have done really, really well.

“It’s not that we’re not thinking about it. We’ve just not really sat down yet and had a right good conversation.”

