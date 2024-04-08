Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Broughty Ferry lollipop lady Shirley Dobbie dies just weeks after husband

Orkney-born Shirley trained as nurse in Dundee and moved around Scotland and to Hong Kong during her life.

By Chris Ferguson
Shirley Dobbie has died aged 68. Image: Dobbie family.
Shirley Dobbie has died aged 68. Image: Dobbie family.

Shirley Dobbie, a beloved lollipop lady at Eastern Primary School, Broughty Ferry, has died aged 68 after a short illness.

Her death came just weeks after she lost her husband, John 72, who worked as a surveyor in Dundee and was involved in community activities in Broughty Ferry.

Shirley, who had been suffering from cancer, was hospitalised just days after John’s funeral on January 4.

Orkney-born Shirley trained as a nurse in Dundee and moved around Scotland and to Hong Kong as John’s job required.

She later became an area manager with Crossroads Caring Scotland, studied horticulture, and worked at the botanic gardens in Dundee before becoming a lollipop lady.

Shirley was the daughter of baker William Brown and his wife, Jeannie, and grew up in Westray with a brother, Malcolm, and sister, Alison.

She went to Westray Junior School before boarding at Kirkwall Grammar School from the age of 13.

When she left school, Shirley moved to Dundee to study nursing at Maryfield Hospital. In 1974 she met John at a house party in Dundee and the couple married at Westray Baptist Church in 1977.

Shirley and John. Image: Dobbie family.

They had two children, Malcolm and Kathy, and were beloved grandparents to Bethan and William.

The couple set up home in Park Avenue, Dundee, before moving to Nairn for John’s work then to Shetland, and Hong Kong for a period, before returning to Broughty Ferry.

Shirley was a talented knitter and in her free time she produced baby clothes, cushions, blankets, jumpers, and in recent times sold cushions in a shop in Carnoustie.

Throughout her life, Shirley maintained close contact with her family in Orkney, where many holidays were spent.

During her time as a lollipop lady, Shirley earned the affection and respect of pupils and parents and often received gifts from grateful families.

Shirley was a lollipop lady for Eastern Primary in Broughty Ferry. Image: Dobbie family.

A keen gardener, theatre and music lover, Shirley and John were a familiar couple walking their dogs on the beach, where she often collected glass and pebbles to make household decorations.

Shirley hid just how ill she was but through determination, was able to give her husband his final send off.

She was discharged from hospital and spent her birthday, February 24, at home where she died three days later.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

