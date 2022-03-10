Crufts and cruise ships: Thursday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby March 10 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A man walks in the snow covered Malakasa village, north of Athens, Greece. A weather system dubbed Filippos caused temperatures in much of the country to plummet and brought heavy snowfall as schools in the northern Athens and other towns of Greece have closed. Photo by Thanassis Stavrakis Vasyl, a Ukrainian soldier had just left the battle wounded in Lugansk region. The other day he lost his son, a soldier. Amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn. Photo by Vadim Kudinov In Barishal, workers load thousands of delicate pottery pieces onto a boat for them to be sold at local markets across the Bangladesh. A team of workers can make up to 25,000 handmade plant and plate pots each day. This is the only place in Bangladesh where pottery is transported by boat, as the usual method is by truck. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi. Photo by Mustasinur Rahman Alvi A stork sits on a power pole as the sun rises in Neu Anspach near Frankfurt, Germany. Photo by Michael Probst Indian policemen detain an exile Tibetan activist during a protest outside the Chinese Embassy, in New Delhi, India. The protest was to mark the anniversary of the March 10, 1959, Tibetan Uprising Day, against the Chinese rule, which was brutally quelled by Chinese army forcing the spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and thousands of Tibetans to go into exile. Photo by Altaf Qadri Children play among the rubble of their homes bombed by the Syrian government forces and Russian fighter jets in the Filon village southwest of Idlib, Syria. The attack was carried out in an attempt to regain control of the rebel-held town in the Idlib governorate. Photo by Juma Muhammad Susan Reilly and her Pyrenean Mountain Dog called Boris during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC). Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire Virgin Voyages new Cruise ship Valiant Lady makes her debut on the River Thames this morning accompanied by a spectacular display on the lead tug’s water monitors. The gigantic cruise ship is visiting London International Cruise Terminal (Tilbury) for a promotional event to introduce the ship to the travel industry and press. Photo by Fraser Gray/Shutterstock Jing Hanyi (top) of Sichuan Blue Whales goes to basket during the 33rd round match between Nanjing Monkey Kings and Sichuan Blue Whales at the 2021-2022 season of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league in Shenyang of northeast China’s Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock Surprised London commuters this morning witnessed TV star and mother-of-two Jacqueline Jossa treading barefoot over 30,000 LEGO® bricks at London Southbank, to raise money for Red Nose Day 2022. The challenge forms part of the LEGO Group’s partnership with Comic Relief. Impressed by Jacqueline’s challenge? Show your support by donating to Red Nose Day 2022 via the Comic Relief website. Photo by Ben Queenborough/PinPep/Shutterstock The last surviving gasholder from the Granton Gasworks in North Edinburgh, is illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close