Ryan Edwards: I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about lifting the Scottish Cup for Dundee United at Hampden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ryan Edwards has dared to dream that he could be the next Dundee United captain to lift the Scottish Cup in front of a packed Hampden.

The United skipper is recovering from a broken nose ahead of Monday night’s visit from Celtic to Tannadice in the quarter-final.

Edwards knows it will take a momentous performance for United to overcome Celtic.

But that hasn’t stopped the Liverpool-born star from fantasising about Hampden glory.

United have won the cup twice in their history – in 1994 and in 2010 but Edwards has a thirst for success.

The fans’ favourite has become a Tannadice icon for his full-blooded performances at the heart of the United defence.

And, speaking to Dundee United TV, he said: “It would be up to me to lift it (the cup) above my head in a packed Hampden.

👀 No more what-ifs, now is the time #HampdensCalling | #UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) March 10, 2022

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said I haven’t thought about it.

“It’s a great stadium and we’d have a massive following. The scenes would be unbelievable.

“We’ve got a big task ahead first with Celtic coming here. Hopefully it can be mayhem that night.

“I know it’s a Monday night but if we can get as many people in the gates as possible to get the atmosphere rocking, it can stand us in good stead.

Ryan Edwards: We need fans roar us to Hampden

“That’s what we are hoping to see come Monday night.

“Every game – not just this game – is massive.

“We have a quarter final against Celtic. It’s a massive opportunity to try and get to Hampden again.

“I know we did it last year but it’s not the same when fans aren’t there.

“I want to experience that twice if I can – with the semi-final and the final – so get behind us and make that happen.”