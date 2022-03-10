Ryan Edwards: I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about lifting the Scottish Cup for Dundee United at Hampden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ryan Edwards: I’d be lying if I said I haven’t thought about lifting the Scottish Cup for Dundee United at Hampden

By Ewan Smith
March 10 2022, 4.30pm
Ryan Edwards is desperate to lead Dundee United to Scottish Cup glory
Ryan Edwards has dared to dream that he could be the next Dundee United captain to lift the Scottish Cup in front of a packed Hampden.

The United skipper is recovering from a broken nose ahead of Monday night’s visit from Celtic to Tannadice in the quarter-final.

Edwards knows it will take a momentous performance for United to overcome Celtic.

But that hasn’t stopped the Liverpool-born star from fantasising about Hampden glory.

United have won the cup twice in their history – in 1994 and in 2010 but Edwards has a thirst for success.

The fans’ favourite has become a Tannadice icon for his full-blooded performances at the heart of the United defence.

And, speaking to Dundee United TV, he said: “It would be up to me to lift it (the cup) above my head in a packed Hampden.

“I’d be lying if I sat here and said I haven’t thought about it.

“It’s a great stadium and we’d have a massive following. The scenes would be unbelievable.

“We’ve got a big task ahead first with Celtic coming here. Hopefully it can be mayhem that night.

“I know it’s a Monday night but if we can get as many people in the gates as possible to get the atmosphere rocking, it can stand us in good stead.

Ryan Edwards: We need fans roar us to Hampden

“That’s what we are hoping to see come Monday night.

“Every game – not just this game – is massive.

“We have a quarter final against Celtic. It’s a massive opportunity to try and get to Hampden again.

“I know we did it last year but it’s not the same when fans aren’t there.

“I want to experience that twice if I can – with the semi-final and the final – so get behind us and make that happen.”

