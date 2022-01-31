Mark Reynolds backs ‘dominant’ Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as former skipper discusses Dundee derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Reynolds has backed ‘dominant’ Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as the Englishman prepares for his first city derby as skipper.

Edwards took over the armband from Reynolds at the end of November and got off the mark last week with back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

He missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Celtic while his partner Megan gave birth to their daughter Ivy Rose.

But the towering defender will be back to lead United out at Dens Park on Tuesday.

And Reynolds, who skippered United to their 6-2 demolition derby success in 2019, believes Edwards is the perfect choice as his replacement.

“Ryan will become a great captain for Dundee United,” said Reynolds.

“He has everything you need to take on that role. It’s not a title, it’s a job and I know it’s one he takes very seriously.

“To be a captain, you need to lead by example. You need performances on the pitch but you also need to make an impact off it.

“He’s a real giant of a man, a big imposing character.

“Ryan has a real aura and he’s dominant in terms of his sheer size and he instantly commands respect.

👶 Congratulations to Ryan Edwards and his partner Megan who have announced the birth of their daughter, Ivy Rose A new member of the Dundee United family 🧡 pic.twitter.com/vunTvXSY7I — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 30, 2022

“But he is also an incredibly nice and approachable person and team-mates will warm to him because of that.

“I spoke to the manager Tam Courts a few months before he gave Ryan the captaincy to say I felt Dundee United needed a captain on the pitch.

“We had a great relationship. I wasn’t playing but he really valued my opinion and took his time to get it right.

“He was meticulous in his selection process and I’m certain he’s got the right man for the job.”

Mark Reynolds: Dundee demolition derby was special

Reynolds left United earlier this month to sign for Cove Rangers.

But he is rightly proud of his achievements as Dundee United captain after leading them back into the Scottish Premiership.

And as United prepare for the short trip up Tannadice Street to face Dundee, Reynolds fondly remembers the demolition derby.

“It was an honour to lead Dundee United in the 6-2 game,” Reynolds told Courier Sport.

“It was another emphatic win.

“The score line 6-2, already held a special place in the hearts of the United fans.

“To do it again – just a few years after the first big win – was amazing.

“That helped us stamp our authority on Dundee early on in that season and we made it back to the Premiership.

“I loved playing in those games but I can’t wait to come back down and watch it again from afar one day.”