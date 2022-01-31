Mark Reynolds backs ‘dominant’ Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as former skipper discusses Dundee derby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Reynolds backs ‘dominant’ Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as former skipper discusses Dundee derby

By Ewan Smith
January 31 2022, 12.05pm Updated: January 31 2022, 3.35pm
Ryan Edwards has been backed to lead Dundee United to success by former captain Mark Reynolds
Ryan Edwards has been backed to lead Dundee United to success by former captain Mark Reynolds

Mark Reynolds has backed ‘dominant’ Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards as the Englishman prepares for his first city derby as skipper.

Edwards took over the armband from Reynolds at the end of November and got off the mark last week with back-to-back wins over Kilmarnock and Ross County.

He missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Celtic while his partner Megan gave birth to their daughter Ivy Rose.

But the towering defender will be back to lead United out at Dens Park on Tuesday.

And Reynolds, who skippered United to their 6-2 demolition derby success in 2019, believes Edwards is the perfect choice as his replacement.

Ryan Edwards celebrating his first win since taking over as Dundee United captain from Mark Reynolds

“Ryan will become a great captain for Dundee United,” said Reynolds.

“He has everything you need to take on that role. It’s not a title, it’s a job and I know it’s one he takes very seriously.

“To be a captain, you need to lead by example. You need performances on the pitch but you also need to make an impact off it.

“He’s a real giant of a man, a big imposing character.

“Ryan has a real aura and he’s dominant in terms of his sheer size and he instantly commands respect.

“But he is also an incredibly nice and approachable person and team-mates will warm to him because of that.

“I spoke to the manager Tam Courts a few months before he gave Ryan the captaincy to say I felt Dundee United needed a captain on the pitch.

“We had a great relationship. I wasn’t playing but he really valued my opinion and took his time to get it right.

“He was meticulous in his selection process and I’m certain he’s got the right man for the job.”

Mark Reynolds: Dundee demolition derby was special

Mark Reynolds in action for Dundee United during a Premier Sports Cup Quarter Final against Hibs
Mark Reynolds is proud of his achievements as Dundee United captain

Reynolds left United earlier this month to sign for Cove Rangers.

But he is rightly proud of his achievements as Dundee United captain after leading them back into the Scottish Premiership.

And as United prepare for the short trip up Tannadice Street to face Dundee, Reynolds fondly remembers the demolition derby.

“It was an honour to lead Dundee United in the 6-2 game,” Reynolds told Courier Sport.

“It was another emphatic win.

“The score line 6-2, already held a special place in the hearts of the United fans.

“To do it again – just a few years after the first big win – was amazing.

“That helped us stamp our authority on Dundee early on in that season and we made it back to the Premiership.

“I loved playing in those games but I can’t wait to come back down and watch it again from afar one day.”

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Edwards issues ‘Dundee United together’ rally call after claiming first wins as captain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]