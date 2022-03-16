£300,000 funding for Kirrie Connections will help pioneering dementia programme expand across Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
£300,000 funding for Kirrie Connections will help pioneering dementia programme expand across Angus

By Graham Brown
March 16 2022, 5.05pm Updated: March 16 2022, 7.05pm
Kirrie Connections CEO Graham Galloway (right) with guests at the official opening. Pic: Frank Proctor.
Kirrie Connections CEO Graham Galloway (right) with guests at the official opening. Pic: Frank Proctor.

Almost £300,000 of funding is set to take Angus dementia support to a new level across the district.

Ground-breaking charity Kirrie Connections has secured the huge boost.

It became the first in Scotland to pioneer a meeting centre model of local support for people living with dementia and their families.

Kirrie is one of four demonstrator sites across the UK.

And the six-figure funding will accelerate the development of other centres in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

Kirrie Connections
Angus MP Dave Doogan met local families at the official opening of Kirrie Connections’ new base. Pic: Frank Proctor.

The funding boost was announced as Kirrie Connections’ work was hailed at the official opening of their new base.

Charity CEO Graham Galloway hopes the money will help address the pandemic’s “disproportionate impact” on folk with dementia and their loved ones.

Where is the money coming from and how will it be used?

Kirrie Connections has been chosen as one of Glasgow-based Life Changes Trust’s local legacy partners.

An award of £197,884 will support the development of new meeting centres in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose.

The centres are already recruiting and training staff, and hope to open in the next few months.

Kirrie Connections
Graham Galloway of Kirrie Connections (second right) and Mental Wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart at the official opening. Pic: Frank Proctor.

A further £100k has come from Age Scotland’s About Dementia Project in partnership with the Scottish Government.

The Empowering Dementia Friendly Communities programme funds will help expand the meeting centres network.

A second Scottish meeting centre opened in Dunblane last September.

By the middle of 2022, there should be 14 across Scotland.

What is a meeting centre?

Meeting centres are an evidence-based model, originally developed in the Netherlands more than 25 years’ ago.

They revolve around a weekly social club for people with dementia and their unpaid family carers.

Studies have shown their value in helping families adjust to the social, emotional and practical changes that come with a dementia diagnosis.

Kirrie Connections walking group
Drew and June Fairfull, Gail Robertson, Maggie Miller and Graham Galloway and Melvin, at Kirrie Connections.

The Kirrie set-up

Kirrie Connections is open five days a week. The charity was set up in 2015.

It moved to a larger and permanent new home in the Roods at the beginning of last year.

Members spend the whole day there and enjoy a variety of stimulating and physical activities.

The hub has a strong focus on the creative. Local artists and musicians attend regularly to help run sessions and develop new projects.

Kirrie Connections
Artist Maureen Crosbie (left) and musician Christine Kydd have led projects at Kirrie Connections. Pic: Kris Miller/DCT Media.

And it is the people with dementia themselves who are the driving force behind the award-winning centre.

They are involved in all levels of decision-making, from the board of trustees down to daily activities.

Praise for pioneering Kirriemuir

Life Changes Trust joint CEO, Arlene Crockett said : “We have supported the early development of meeting centres in Scotland under the leadership of Kirrie Connections.

“Meeting centres and Dementia Friendly Communities together provide a very strong platform from which to deliver a whole range of community-led support.

“The dementia programme at the Trust appointed local legacy partners who would work to keep our priorities alive.

“So we are delighted the funding awarded to Kirrie Connections will be used to invest further in meeting centres across Angus.”

Wellbeing minister Kevin Stewart said : “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of community and peer-led support for people with dementia and their families, of which this is a great example.”

Community lifeline

Kirrie Connections CEO, Graham Galloway says the funding will put real momentum into the expansion of meeting centres.

“The past two years have been hard on everyone, but disproportionality so for families living with dementia,” Graham said.

“Local community support has been a real lifeline during this time.

“Meeting centres exemplify a hyper-local approach that can work in any community.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to both the Life Changes Trust and About Dementia for their funding.

“We are very excited to see new meeting centres start to develop across the country.

“And we would encourage anyone interested in finding out more to get in touch.”

