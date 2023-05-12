Crowdfunder set up as springboard for ambitious £500,000 Kirrie Connections dementia hub expansion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirrie Connections has launched a community crowdfunder as the launchpad for an ambitious £500,000 expansion of the pioneering Angus dementia project.

It follows the success of a move to a new base at the height of the pandemic.

But rocketing demand from local families has already seen the charity outgrow the space available.

It hopes a five-figure show of local support will unlock crucial funding for a much-needed extension.

Scottish-leading project

Since 2015, Kirrie Connections has pioneered a range of support for people affected by memory loss conditions, and their families.

It became Scotland’s first meeting centre – a proven international dementia help model – in a partnership project with Worcester University.

And last year, the organisation landed £300k to expand the initiative to other Angus towns.

Charity chief officer Graham Galloway said: “In 2021, we purchased new premises on the Roods in Kirriemuir.

“We spent six months converting the building into a warm and welcoming community hub.”

Much of the work was done with Covid restrictions still in place.

But folk who were receiving outreach support flooded back when the doors re-opened.

“The number of families supported by Kirrie Connections has rocketed,” said Graham.

“More than 70 families have received direct support since the new building opened to the public.

“Because of this, the current layout of the building has already reached capacity.

“So we are now looking to build an extension to offer more space for both Kirrie Connections and the wider community.

“It will form a multi-purpose hall that will offer more space for the wide variety of creative and physical activities the members of Kirrie Connections participate in every day.

“But it will also be available in the evenings and weekends for other community groups to hire.

“We also want to turn the back of our site from an ugly car park into a secluded garden oasis.

“The total cost of the build will be over £500,000,” he said.

“We are looking to raise £20,000 from the local community to get the ball rolling on the development.

“This initial funding will be crucial in showing community support for the project which will, in turn, help us leverage the rest of the money we need.”

The crowdfunder has been set up at justgiving.com/campaign/kirrieconnectionextension