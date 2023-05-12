Crowdfunder set up as springboard for ambitious £500,000 Kirrie Connections dementia hub expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crowdfunder set up as springboard for ambitious £500,000 Kirrie Connections dementia hub expansion

Kirrie Connections has seen demand for support spiral since the dementia charity moved into a new town base during the Covid pandemic.

By Graham Brown
The £500,000 extension would bring a facility for wider community use. Image: Kirrie Connections
Kirrie Connections has launched a community crowdfunder as the launchpad for an ambitious £500,000 expansion of the pioneering Angus dementia project.

It follows the success of a move to a new base at the height of the pandemic.

But rocketing demand from local families has already seen the charity outgrow the space available.

It hopes a five-figure show of local support will unlock crucial funding for a much-needed extension.

Scottish-leading project

Since 2015, Kirrie Connections has pioneered a range of support for people affected by memory loss conditions, and their families.

It became Scotland’s first meeting centre – a proven international dementia help model – in a partnership project with Worcester University.

And last year, the organisation landed £300k to expand the initiative to other Angus towns.

Charity chief officer Graham Galloway said: “In 2021, we purchased new premises on the Roods in Kirriemuir.

“We spent six months converting the building into a warm and welcoming community hub.”

Much of the work was done with Covid restrictions still in place.

Kirrie Connections dementia hub in Roods, Kirriemuir.
Graham Galloway led the Kirrie Connections move into a new Roods base during Covid. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

But folk who were receiving outreach support flooded back when the doors re-opened.

“The number of families supported by Kirrie Connections has rocketed,” said Graham.

“More than 70 families have received direct support since the new building opened to the public.

“Because of this, the current layout of the building has already reached capacity.

“So we are now looking to build an extension to offer more space for both Kirrie Connections and the wider community.

“It will form a multi-purpose hall that will offer more space for the wide variety of creative and physical activities the members of Kirrie Connections participate in every day.

Kirrie Connections walking group
A walking group was one of the Kirrie Connections success stories as the pandemic eased.

“But it will also be available in the evenings and weekends for other community groups to hire.

“We also want to turn the back of our site from an ugly car park into a secluded garden oasis.

“The total cost of the build will be over £500,000,” he said.

“We are looking to raise £20,000 from the local community to get the ball rolling on the development.

“This initial funding will be crucial in showing community support for the project which will, in turn, help us leverage the rest of the money we need.”

The crowdfunder has been set up at justgiving.com/campaign/kirrieconnectionextension 

