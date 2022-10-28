Forward-looking Forfar cricket and rugby outfits roll out sporting memories sessions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forward-looking Forfar cricket and rugby outfits roll out sporting memories sessions

By Graham Brown
October 28 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 28 2022, 9.12am
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

Sporting memories sessions are being rolled out in a new joint venture between two of the town’s most successful outfits.

Strathmore Cricket Club and Strathmore Community Rugby Trust are leading the project to expand the successful nationwide initiative to the Forfar and Kirriemuir areas.

It will give folk the chance to enjoy other’s company while sharing their memories of local and national sports events and personalities.

The sessions also involve low-level physical and sporting activities adapted to suit those taking part.

The idea for the project emerged from discussions between the two organisations, which are both committed to using sport and people’s interest in it to promote better health and wellbeing.

Forfar sporting memories
Participants in one of the early sporting memories sessions. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

Well established Scotland-wide

Sporting memories work has been around in Scotland for more than a decade.

It’s an initiative with a proven track record in reducing social isolation and improving the mental and physical health of older people, including those living with dementia.

A Strathmore Cricket Club spokesman said: “We were aware that during the lockdowns, and in society more generally, many people have become more isolated and short on social contact.

“We also know sport plays an important part in the lives of many people.

“They enjoy reminiscing about their experiences as players and supporters.

“We thought we could link these two factors and use our passion for sport to create new opportunities for people to enjoy each other’s company.

“It made sense for us to do this together.”

Forfar Athletic, 1978. Back L-R: G Smith; T Brown; K Brown; D McWilliams; J Henry; A Knox (player manager); J Clark; Front L-R: W Bennett; A Rae; A Henderson; S Graham; J Cameron; H Hall.
Past teams of Forfar Athletic like this 1978 side could feature in the sporting memories session.

Dementia meeting centre

The project is already up and running, with regular sessions taking place at Lochside Connections dementia meeting centre in Forfar.

The centre was successfully launched at Strathmore Cricket Club’s base earlier this year.

And extra sporting memories sessions are planned for this month.

Those will be held at Letham Bowling Club on November 2 at 7pm; Kirriemuir library on November 3 at 2pm and Forfar library on  November 16 at 2pm.

It’s also intended to have a session at East and Old Parish Church, Forfar in the near future.

The sessions are open to anyone and people can just turn up on the day.

For more information on them, contact project administrator Katie Gillanders at admin@strathmoretrust.co.uk

Early Lochside Connections success

Initial feedback from the first sessions at Lochside Connections has been very positive.

Work to identify more locations for the sessions is ongoing and individuals and groups with ideas for new locations should also contact Katie.

Strathmore Cricket Club and Strathmore Community Rugby Trust already deliver community programmes including multi-sports camps, autism-friendly rugby for primary pupils, walking sports and all-ability cricket and rugby.

sporting memories session at Strathmore Cricket Club
Participants share their sporting memories at Strathmore Cricket Club in Forfar. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust

“These sessions provide our organisations with an opportunity to reach more people and hopefully bring something new and positive to their lives,” they said.

“In addition to its own direct benefit, this project will support our existing programmes by attracting more participants to walking sports, Lochside Connections and other initiatives.”

Funding has come from the Angus Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund and Tayside & Fife Regional Sporting Partnership’s Sport & Physical Activity Fund.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Mum's the word: 'Heart-warming and hilarious' comedy show about motherhood opens at Arbroath
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Four Monifieth girls awarded Gold Stars after raising money for Ukrainians
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
LISTEN: The deepening crisis at Glenrothes care service Glamis House
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Captain's letters reveals latest amazing chapter in Angus war horse story
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Are you brave enough to meet the ghosts of Glamis Castle this Halloween?
Beth Morrison
COURIER OPINION: Young people with autism and learning disabilities deserve Calum's Law protections

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
The new sporting memories sessions feature light physical activity. Image: Strathmore Cricket Club/Strathmore Community Rugby Trust
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented