Forward-looking Forfar cricket and rugby outfits roll out sporting memories sessions

Sporting memories sessions are being rolled out in a new joint venture between two of the town’s most successful outfits.

Strathmore Cricket Club and Strathmore Community Rugby Trust are leading the project to expand the successful nationwide initiative to the Forfar and Kirriemuir areas.

It will give folk the chance to enjoy other’s company while sharing their memories of local and national sports events and personalities.

The sessions also involve low-level physical and sporting activities adapted to suit those taking part.

The idea for the project emerged from discussions between the two organisations, which are both committed to using sport and people’s interest in it to promote better health and wellbeing.

Well established Scotland-wide

Sporting memories work has been around in Scotland for more than a decade.

It’s an initiative with a proven track record in reducing social isolation and improving the mental and physical health of older people, including those living with dementia.

A Strathmore Cricket Club spokesman said: “We were aware that during the lockdowns, and in society more generally, many people have become more isolated and short on social contact.

“We also know sport plays an important part in the lives of many people.

“They enjoy reminiscing about their experiences as players and supporters.

“We thought we could link these two factors and use our passion for sport to create new opportunities for people to enjoy each other’s company.

“It made sense for us to do this together.”

Dementia meeting centre

The project is already up and running, with regular sessions taking place at Lochside Connections dementia meeting centre in Forfar.

The centre was successfully launched at Strathmore Cricket Club’s base earlier this year.

And extra sporting memories sessions are planned for this month.

Those will be held at Letham Bowling Club on November 2 at 7pm; Kirriemuir library on November 3 at 2pm and Forfar library on November 16 at 2pm.

It’s also intended to have a session at East and Old Parish Church, Forfar in the near future.

The sessions are open to anyone and people can just turn up on the day.

For more information on them, contact project administrator Katie Gillanders at admin@strathmoretrust.co.uk

Early Lochside Connections success

Initial feedback from the first sessions at Lochside Connections has been very positive.

Work to identify more locations for the sessions is ongoing and individuals and groups with ideas for new locations should also contact Katie.

Strathmore Cricket Club and Strathmore Community Rugby Trust already deliver community programmes including multi-sports camps, autism-friendly rugby for primary pupils, walking sports and all-ability cricket and rugby.

“These sessions provide our organisations with an opportunity to reach more people and hopefully bring something new and positive to their lives,” they said.

“In addition to its own direct benefit, this project will support our existing programmes by attracting more participants to walking sports, Lochside Connections and other initiatives.”

Funding has come from the Angus Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund and Tayside & Fife Regional Sporting Partnership’s Sport & Physical Activity Fund.