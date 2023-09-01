Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend

ScotRail and LNER passengers are being warned about engineering works on Saturday and Sunday.

By Ben MacDonald
Perth railway station
Replacement bus services will run to and from Perth this weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Buses will replace trains south of Perth this weekend.

ScotRail and LNER passengers are being warned about engineering works taking place on the line between Perth and Stirling.

It means anyone heading from Tayside to the Glasgow area will have to use the replacement buses for part or all of their journey.

Services travelling between Inverness and Edinburgh will also be diverted through Fife, meaning longer travel times.

ScotRail services on Saturday

Glasgow Queen Street-Perth/Dundee/Arbroath services: Train services will operate between Glasgow and Stirling and between Perth and Dundee/Arbroath. Buses will replace trains between Stirling and Perth, calling at Bridge of Allan, Dunblane and Gleneagles.

Edinburgh-Inverness services: Train services will divert via Fife and will not call Stirling. Buses will replace trains between Stirling and Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street-Inverness/Elgin services: Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen services: Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Queen St and Perth.

The 11.05pm and 11.35pm Glasgow Queen Street to Perth services will be replaced by buses.

ScotRail services on Sunday

Glasgow Queen Street-Aberdeen services: Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

Edinburgh-Inverness services: Train services will divert via Fife and will not call Stirling. Buses will replace trains between Stirling and Perth.

Edinburgh-Dunblane/Perth services: Buses will replace trains between Stirling and Dunblane/Perth.

Glasgow Queen Street-Inverness/Elgin services: Buses will replace trains between Glasgow Queen St and Perth.

LNER services on Saturday and Sunday

Trains to and from Inverness will run via a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Perth with journey times extended by about 20 minutes.

A rail replacement coach service will be provided between Edinburgh, Falkirk Grahamston, Stirling, Gleneagles and Perth.

The buses will pick up and drop off passengers from the car park beside the entrance to Perth station.

More engineering works are planned for the following weekend.

Updates and travel advice are being provided by Network Rail.

