Josh Mullin ready to show other side of Raith Rovers’ game against ‘total football’ Queen’s Park

The winger has been part of a side that has made an unbeaten start to the Scottish Championship after three games.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers forward Josh Mullin. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers forward Josh Mullin. Image: SNS.

Josh Mullin is “loving every minute” at Raith Rovers.

The winger made the move to Stark’s Park this summer on a three-year deal and has been a big part of the success so far at this rudimentary stage of the season.

Other than the opening day of the Viaplay Cup – in which he played almost 70 minutes – Mullin has completed 90 minutes in every match so far.

He is also off the mark, along with all the other attackers at the club.

Rovers have shown different ways to win games so far this season, but Mullin – who has been there and done it in the Championship with Livingston and Ross County – thinks we could see “two footballing sides going toe to toe”.

Josh Mullin in action for Raith Rovers against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Rovers have the chance to leapfrog the current league leaders with a win at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

Josh Mullin brings Championship experience to Raith Rovers

“The gaffer has touched on it, it’s a very different side to what we saw last season,” added Mullin.

“I think we saw that more in the Morton game recently, it was hell for leather and they threw everything at us and tried to make it into a physical battle but the boys stood up to it brilliantly.

Josh Mullin celebrates with Raith Rovers team-mate Callum Smith. Image: SNS.

“I think we can do a bit of both this season by playing football too and hopefully we can keep picking up results.

“I played in a Ross County team that won the league and we had a bit of both, there were days like when we went to Partick Thistle and were 2-0 down at half-time but we dug in and ended up winning 4-2.

“In this league, you win games of football and that’s it. If you can do both you should be right up there at the end of the season.

“I think this weekend will be totally different. I think Queen’s Park are total football so you might see two footballing sides go toe to toe on Saturday and hopefully it will be a good spectacle.”

Supporters are the ‘be-all and end-all’

Mullin feels vindicated so far regarding his most recent move, after seven points from a possible nine to start the league season and is hoping to repay the fans for their strong backing.

Josh Mullin praised the backing from the Rovers support. Image: SNS.

“I’m loving every minute of it,” he said. “I feel settled, the fans have been turning out in their numbers and it’s a great place to be at this moment in time.

“The supporters are the be-all and end-all, so when you are coming out in front of thousands of fans on Saturday it helps you and keeps you going.”

