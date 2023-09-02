A visit to Wigtown has led me to a moot point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A visit to Wigtown has led me to a moot point

What I like about old dictionaries is their old definitions from the halcyon days before the worldwide web’s wicked ways wreaked widespread wrongdoing.

By Steve Finan

I had drive around Galloway last week and visited Wigtown, known as “Scotland’s book town”.

I collect old dictionaries and, in a second hand bookstore brilliantly designed for serendipity, found a dusty copy of Ainsworth’s Dictionary of English and Latin for £28.

The book was once owned by an Alfred Saul, who attended Carlisle Grammar School. The date on the imprint is 1821, although Alfred has written “1894” under his name.

You need a magnifying glass to read the type on its 610 pages, it smells “gamey”, and opening it makes me sneeze. But I am pleased to own a (possibly) 202-year-old tome.

I’m often accused of old fashioned thinking. Well if that’s the charge then I am guilty m’lud. Set me to hard labour on bread and water.

I know words change; the language changes; everything changes; ch-ch-ch-ch-ch-changes (according to David Bowie).

While accepting this, I can’t abide words being given meanings that belong to words we already have.

I’ve moaned many moans about decimate meaning the same as devastate; epicentre meaning the same as centre; and (most ridiculously) literally not meaning literally.

Why do we need another word for devastated when devastated already means devastated?

I’ve noticed another horrible example: mooted. It now means suggested. “When the plan was first mooted” means when it was first discussed, not first suggested. Those are different things.

Moot is a venerable word from the Old English “gemot”. The noun means a formal assembly for discourse. A moot point is “subject to debate, dispute”.

So the past participle mooted, to mean “suggested”, can’t be correct. There is no root for this meaning. Yet modern dictionaries accept this imposter of a definition.

Other words are suffering a reworking of meaning through hyperbole.

Catastrophe is not fitting for losing a goal in a football match; a lady failing to re-fold cardigans did not cause carnage in a shop’s display area; the placing of an apostrophe in pie’s isn’t (quite) a disaster. These are shrill overstatements rather than definition drift.

But those words are losing their precise meanings and the language is weaker for it

My new old dictionary tells me carnage is from the Latin carnem, meaning flesh. The same root gives carnivore and carrion. You can’t properly have “carnage” without gore-spattered slaughter.

This definition drift nonsense wouldn’t be allowed in Arthur Saul’s day. He’d have been rapped across the knuckles with the English master’s cane for misusing mooted.

Schooling isn’t what it used to be.

 

 

Word of the week

Amphigory (noun)

A meaningless concoction or composition, despite appearing to make sense. Sometimes a parody. EG: “Mooted, if taken by a fool to mean ‘suggested’, makes an amphigory of our language.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

