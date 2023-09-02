Perthshire charity champ has big shoes to fill as he takes over from boxing legend Ken Buchanan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire charity champ has big shoes to fill as he takes over from boxing legend Ken Buchanan

Jock Mcinnes MBE is following in the footsteps of his dear friend as ambassador for the Ringside Charitable Trust in Scotland.

By Morag Lindsay
Jock Mcinnes with boxing gloves outside the Bee Bar in Perth.
Jock Mcinnes MBE is raising funds to support a charity for boxers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A Perthshire charity champion is returning to the ring to take on a new role helping boxers who have fallen on hard times.

Jock Mcinnes MBE has been appointed the ambassador for the Ringside Charitable Trust in Scotland.

It means stepping into the shoes of his old pal Ken Buchanan, who died in April.

Jock, from Scone, has raised millions of pounds for various charities over the years.

The former Black Watch soldier says he is honoured to be following in such illustrious footsteps.

Jock Mcinnes and Ken Buchanan at a bar.
Jock Mcinnes and Ken Buchanan were longtime friends. Image: Jock Mcinnes.

“I’m taking over from a great man,” he said.

“Boxing has been good to me and now I’m putting something back.”

Boxing needs to look after its own

The Ringside Charitable Trust helps boxers who are struggling with problems associated with the sport.

That might be drug or alcohol issues, mental ill health, or injuries.

Jock, who is originally from Methil in Fife, boxed while he was in the forces. “I was a flyweight about 20 stone ago,” he laughs.

Jock Mcinnes with boxing gloves, surrounded by cheering Bee Bar staff, some of whom are holding a banner for the Ringside Charitable Trust.
Jock Mcinnes at the Bee Bar in Perth, where staff and regulars are supporters of his fundraising. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He loves the sport. But he is also painfully aware of how many former boxers struggle when they give up the discipline of training and competing.

His goal is raise awareness of the Ringside Charitable Trust’s work at boxing events across Scotland.

He also plans to get round all the boxing clubs in Tayside and Fife, and beyond, to ensure boxers know there’s support there when they need it.

Jock Mcinnes on a mountainside with a Scottish flag.
Fundraiser Jock Mcinnes has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

“Scotland has an incredible record of producing great boxers and the sport is really popular today,” he said.

“Boxing clubs do a lot of good work in communities like Dundee and here in Scone. They’re great for getting kids off the streets.

“But I’ve seen a lot of people struggle with things like mental health and drink and drugs too.”

Picking up the baton for a lifelong pal

Jock and Ken Buchanan were friends for decades.

The former world lightweight champion had been suffering from dementia for some time before his death, aged 77.

Ken Buchanan boxing against Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles on February 12 1971.
Ken Buchanan boxing against Ruben Navarro in Los Angeles on February 12 1971.

He had boxed against Jock’s dad William in the 1960s. And when Jock was in the forces, he invited the legend to boxing and speaking events.

They continued to stay close, going on holidays together and enjoying days and nights out in Perth and elsewhere.

Jock visited him regularly in his home, his care home and in hospital, and helped him with his role as ambassador for the Ringside Charitable Trust.

He even wrote a book about him, titled My Pal The Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan.

Blue plaque which reads: 'The Bee Bar, Ken Buchanan, undisputed world lightweight champion, World boxing hall of fame, made many friends here''
A plaque in the Bee Bar, Perth, where Jock Mcinnes and Ken Buchanan enjoyed many happy days. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Jock was made an MBE in recognition of his charitable work.

He reckons he has raised well in excess of £2M over the years through various means, including treks across the Sahara desert, up Kilimanjaro and through Nepal.

He is currently training for his next challenge – a Thailand trek in aid of the Ringside Charitable Trust in November.

Go to his website – jockmcinnes.co.uk – for more details.

More from Perth & Kinross

The first conquerors of Everest, Edmund Hillary, left, and Sherpa Tensing Norgay, right, with expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in Kathmandu, Nepal, after descending from the peak in 1953.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
A9 Dualling: Finish the job as ‘memorial’ to road crash victims
Aftermath of New County Hotel fire in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Perth hotel where three people lost their lives in fire has…
The band was originally formed at Dundee University. Image: unknown
Snow Patrol duo quit as band recall Dundee early days and near-death experience in…
Nela Popovic. Image: Emma Davies
Pitlochry's Enchanted Forest boss reveals how landmark event set 650,000 imaginations alight
Annie Russell, 3, from Broughty Ferry enjoys the warm weather at Dundee Waterfront splash pad
Tayside and Fife set for prolonged spell of warm weather despite arrival of autumn
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Group Portrait in a summer landscape preview Picture shows; Benny Young (Moon), Robbie Scott (Will), John Michie (Rennie), Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape.. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Fraser Band Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Sally Reid exudes emotion but plot of Group Portrait in a Summer Landscape…
A woman flicking through a series of paper documents
NHS Tayside in fresh data breach as paperwork for hundreds of patients goes missing
Perth railway station
Buses to replace trains south of Perth all weekend

Conversation