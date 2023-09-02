Perthshire charity champ has big shoes to fill as he takes over from boxing legend Ken Buchanan

A Perthshire charity champion is returning to the ring to take on a new role helping boxers who have fallen on hard times.

Jock Mcinnes MBE has been appointed the ambassador for the Ringside Charitable Trust in Scotland.

It means stepping into the shoes of his old pal Ken Buchanan, who died in April.

Jock, from Scone, has raised millions of pounds for various charities over the years.

The former Black Watch soldier says he is honoured to be following in such illustrious footsteps.

“I’m taking over from a great man,” he said.

“Boxing has been good to me and now I’m putting something back.”

Boxing needs to look after its own

The Ringside Charitable Trust helps boxers who are struggling with problems associated with the sport.

That might be drug or alcohol issues, mental ill health, or injuries.

Jock, who is originally from Methil in Fife, boxed while he was in the forces. “I was a flyweight about 20 stone ago,” he laughs.

He loves the sport. But he is also painfully aware of how many former boxers struggle when they give up the discipline of training and competing.

His goal is raise awareness of the Ringside Charitable Trust’s work at boxing events across Scotland.

He also plans to get round all the boxing clubs in Tayside and Fife, and beyond, to ensure boxers know there’s support there when they need it.

“Scotland has an incredible record of producing great boxers and the sport is really popular today,” he said.

“Boxing clubs do a lot of good work in communities like Dundee and here in Scone. They’re great for getting kids off the streets.

“But I’ve seen a lot of people struggle with things like mental health and drink and drugs too.”

Picking up the baton for a lifelong pal

Jock and Ken Buchanan were friends for decades.

The former world lightweight champion had been suffering from dementia for some time before his death, aged 77.

He had boxed against Jock’s dad William in the 1960s. And when Jock was in the forces, he invited the legend to boxing and speaking events.

They continued to stay close, going on holidays together and enjoying days and nights out in Perth and elsewhere.

Jock visited him regularly in his home, his care home and in hospital, and helped him with his role as ambassador for the Ringside Charitable Trust.

He even wrote a book about him, titled My Pal The Boxing Legend Ken Buchanan.

Jock was made an MBE in recognition of his charitable work.

He reckons he has raised well in excess of £2M over the years through various means, including treks across the Sahara desert, up Kilimanjaro and through Nepal.

He is currently training for his next challenge – a Thailand trek in aid of the Ringside Charitable Trust in November.

Go to his website – jockmcinnes.co.uk – for more details.