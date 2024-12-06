St Johnstone boss reveals transfer near-miss with €1 million Finnish Aberdeen star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss reveals transfer near-miss with €1 million Finnish Aberdeen star

Simo Valakari wanted to sign Topi Keskinen before his move to HJK Helsinki, from whom the Dons snapped him up.

By Sean Hamilton
Aberdeen spent €1m on Topi Keskinen this summer. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Aberdeen spent €1m on Topi Keskinen this summer. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari was certain he could turn a €50k outlay on Aberdeen star Topi Keskinen into a big profit for his old Finnish club.

Unfortunately, the owner of Kuopio-based KuPS refused to stump up the cash.

Instead, the then 19-year-old winger signed for Helsinki side HJK and turned himself into a €1 million player.

That’s the fee the Dons stumped up for Keskinen in August .

And when Saints travel to Pittodrie on Saturday, he is one player Valakari knows Saints must be wary of, whether he starts the game or arrives to bolster the Aberdeen attack off the bench.

“It’s a funny story about him and how football works,” laughed the St Johnstone boss.

Simo Valakari is a long-time admirer of Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

“I was with my team KuPS and the team where Topi played was a local team, Mikkelin Palloilijat, about 50 miles from us.

“He was running out of his contract at the end of the season and I said to my owner: Let’s buy this player, we can get a deal.

“He only has six months contract left, we can get him for €50,000.

“I said I guarantee we could sell him for minimum half-a-million after a couple of seasons.

“My owner said: ‘We are not going to spend that kind of money for young players. We’re not going to buy him.’

“HJK took him. And sold him for €1m! He played almost two years in HJK then came to Aberdeen.

“He has this raw speed, this ‘X factor’. He can use this speed running with the ball, without the ball, score by himself, give crosses, the key passes.

Aberdeen strength in depth

“That speed can hurt the opponent. Since he came to Aberdeen he’s been playing well.

“It has been a little difficult for him as he’s been in and out. He’s very suitable for Aberdeen.

“In 4-4-2, he can play right or left winger and can really go one-v-one, really go behind the lines.

“Even if he is a substitute, he is a danger coming on. That’s been a strength of Aberdeen.

“You see in the Hibernian game, they took Keskinen out after 54 minutes, put another winger on who got an assist.

“They have this strength in depth, lots of options.”

One area where the Dons will not enjoy their normal level of strength is in goal.

Dimitar Mitov (right) celebrates with former Saints captain Liam Gordon after helping secure the club’s Premiership status last season. Image: SNS.

Former Saints star Dimitar Mitov has been ruled out with a hamstring strain and will not feature against his old side.

Valakari stopped well short of suggesting that was good news for Saints.

But the manager has quickly grasped exactly why he was the Perth side’s player of the year last season.

“It’s unfortunate for the player,” he said. “I understand why he was so good last year for St Johnstone, from what I can see.

“He has been a big player for Aberdeen, so solid, a big presence when he is there.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone will move players out in January to facilitate new signings - but…
Matt Smith in action for St Johnstone: Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Simo Valakari reveals emphatic response to Matt Smith after benched St Johnstone star sought…
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone face new injury fear for Aberdeen trip as star's stitches v Rangers…
St Johnstone defender Andre Raymond.
Simo Valakari explains 'love' for St Johnstone star Andre Raymond - and reveals trait…
St Johnstone defender Jack Sanders. Image: SNS
Jack Sanders: St Johnstone are better team under Simo Valakari
Jort van der Sande put in a tireless shift for Dundee United
Scottish Cup delivers stunning Dundee derby draw, St Johnstone face familiar foes and Fife…
2
Jack Sanders was impressive for St Johnstone against Rangers. Image: SNS
3 St Johnstone talking points as Jack Sanders hits stride in 'game of contrasts'…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari enourages his players against Rangers. Image: SNS
St Johnstone boss hails 'heart and soul' of stars as Perth side edged out…
St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
Josh Rae pinpoints reason for slow start with St Johnstone as keeper declares himself…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari issues 'defend from the front' rallying call to St Johnstone ahead of…

Conversation