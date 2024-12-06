Jim Goodwin spotlights Dundee United ace who has ‘proved point’ as doubters silenced

Jim Goodwin has lavished praise on Kevin Holt as the experienced defender thrives on his Premiership return with Dundee United.

Holt, who turns 32 next month, produced a sensational display against St Mirren last weekend, opening the scoring in a 2-0 victory and repelling countless deliveries from wide areas.

This is Holt’s first top-flight campaign since 2018 following a spell in Cyprus with Pafos and stints with Queen of the South and Partick Thistle – and he has featured in 13 of United’s 14 league games.

Indeed, Goodwin reckons Holt has silenced any doubters who questioned his ability to step back up to the top table of Scottish football, dubbing the versatile stopper “a joy to work with”.

“I’m particularly pleased for Kevin Holt because he’s showing everyone he deserves to be at this level,” lauded Goodwin.

“His performances have shown why we worked so hard to keep him in the summer.

“Is he playing with a point to prove? I suppose he is.

“He wants to show everyone how much he’s enjoying playing at this level again.”

‘Stroll it’ prediction revisited

Holt’s form comes as no surprise to Goodwin, who stated that Holt could “stroll it” in the top-flight following a hat-trick in United’s 5-0 Championship victory against Partick Thistle last year.

That comment raised a few eyebrows externally, but Goodwin is adamant Holt and Tannadice captain Ross Docherty were always a cut above during their time in the second tier.

“For me, he (Holt) was the best defender in the Championship for a number of years,” continued Goodwin. “Every time I saw him – along with Ross Docherty – he looked better than the level he was playing at.

“Holty has been a mainstay in the team since he came here. He’s a great professional, a good team-mate who works hard, keeps himself in great shape and is putting in some fantastic performances.

“People can see how good he’s been in games for us – but just as much as that, it’s the way he gives us everything during the training sessions. He’s been a joy to work with over the last couple of seasons.”

Rolling back the years

Declan Gallagher was similarly dominating against St Mirren.

Playing at the heart of United’s back-three, he made 11 clearances – more than any other player on the pitch – and was named in the SPFL’s team of the week.

The Scotland international is rolling back the years, with Goodwin spotlighting the importance of Gallagher shaking off the persistent ankle issues that plagued him last term.

“Gall has great experience,” added Goodwin. “He’s played for Scotland and in the Premiership for a number of years. He’s getting better because he’s physically improving.

“He’s clear of injury and is working hard to keep himself playing.”

Killie response expected

Meanwhile, Goodwin fully expects a response from Kilmarnock after attending their 6-0 capitulation against Rangers on Wednesday evening.

He added: “It’s a quite convincing scoreline from a Rangers perspective and I’ve got no doubt Derek McInnes will be looking for a reaction from his players.

“We’ve already seen what that looks like because in the last game against them down at Rugby Park, in the first 45 minutes we were really, really good. We had great control in the game.

“Derek obviously gave them a good talking to at half-time and they came flying out of the traps in the second half. Within 15 minutes the game had turned on its head where we were 1-0 up to all of a sudden 3-1 down.

“I’m expecting a very similar reaction from the Kilmarnock players on Saturday.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we’re in a really good place just now. Hopefully, we can carry on this great run that we’re on and pick up another positive result.”