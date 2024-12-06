Angus planning appeal body to visit Invergowrie site developer has grand designs over

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus planning appeal body to visit Invergowrie site developer has grand designs over

There are already 10 houses at Flocklones, near Invergowrie but two new homes were rejected by Angus planning officials in September.

By Graham Brown
A conceptual image of the size of house planned for the Invergowrie site. Image: Supplied
A conceptual image of the size of house planned for the Invergowrie site. Image: Supplied

Angus planning appeal councillors will make a trip to the edge of the area to run their eye over a planned site for two grand houses on the Perthshire border.

Land around Flocklones, Invergowrie has been the subject of several planning proposals over a number of years.

There are now 10 properties in total, including Flocklones House.

And council planning officials have laid down a marker that is enough.

Housing application for land at Flocklones, near Longforgan.
The new plots would sit to the west of 10 existing homes. Image: Supplied

In September, they refused Andrew and Russell Bain’s application for two new houses to the west of the existing grouping.

The permission in principle proposal was rejected under delegated powers.

Two grand houses proposed for farmland site

Conceptual images showed two large homes on the 3,550 sq m site.

Central to the refusal decision was the site lying outside the area’s development boundary.

Officers said the proposal did not meet the criteria for two new homes in the countryside.

“The proposal would also give rise to unacceptable impacts on prime quality agricultural land,” they added.

“And insufficient information has been submitted to fully assess impacts on existing trees or protected species.”

Planning application site at Flocklones near Invergowrie.
The application site at Flocklones, north of Longforgan. Image: Supplied

The applicants appealed the ruling to the council’s development management review committee (DMRC).

At its latest meeting, members decided they wanted to see the site for themselves.

The land lies north of Longforgan and the A90 Perth to Dundee dual carriageway.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I’m conscious there’s a bit of planning history on this one.

“Several applications were submitted and not take forward from what I can see.

“I’d like to see it in the flesh, so to speak.”

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno added: “I’d also like to see where the likes of the nearest village and school is.

“If we allow this and in another few years another applicant comes back and gets another two houses, before we know it we’ve got a village there.”

The appeal will come back before the DMRC in due course.

