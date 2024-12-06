Angus planning appeal body to visit Invergowrie site developer has grand designs over

Angus planning appeal councillors will make a trip to the edge of the area to run their eye over a planned site for two grand houses on the Perthshire border.

Land around Flocklones, Invergowrie has been the subject of several planning proposals over a number of years.

There are now 10 properties in total, including Flocklones House.

And council planning officials have laid down a marker that is enough.

In September, they refused Andrew and Russell Bain’s application for two new houses to the west of the existing grouping.

The permission in principle proposal was rejected under delegated powers.

Two grand houses proposed for farmland site

Conceptual images showed two large homes on the 3,550 sq m site.

Central to the refusal decision was the site lying outside the area’s development boundary.

Officers said the proposal did not meet the criteria for two new homes in the countryside.

“The proposal would also give rise to unacceptable impacts on prime quality agricultural land,” they added.

“And insufficient information has been submitted to fully assess impacts on existing trees or protected species.”

The applicants appealed the ruling to the council’s development management review committee (DMRC).

At its latest meeting, members decided they wanted to see the site for themselves.

The land lies north of Longforgan and the A90 Perth to Dundee dual carriageway.

Committee chairman Bill Duff said: “I’m conscious there’s a bit of planning history on this one.

“Several applications were submitted and not take forward from what I can see.

“I’d like to see it in the flesh, so to speak.”

Arbroath councillor Brenda Durno added: “I’d also like to see where the likes of the nearest village and school is.

“If we allow this and in another few years another applicant comes back and gets another two houses, before we know it we’ve got a village there.”

The appeal will come back before the DMRC in due course.