Angus Planning Ahead: Arbroath hydrogen plant plan and Carmyllie glamping go-ahead

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of applications and approvals across Angus.

By Graham Brown
A glamping retreat north of Monikie Country Park has been approved by Angus Council planners. Image: Supplied
A glamping retreat north of Monikie Country Park has been approved by Angus Council planners. Image: Supplied

A planning appeal to the Scottish Government against refusal of a 30MW solar farm near Forfar has been rejected.

In June, Angus planning committee rejected the proposal submitted by Industria Solar Forfar.

The proposed site was farmland beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

Farmland at Cotton of Lownie could become a 30 megawatt solar array.
Farmland at Cotton of Lownie was earmarked for the 30mw solar farm. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Green energy from the scheme would have powered the operations of a Forfar concrete block manufacturer.

But more than 300 people and three local community councils objected to the application.

Scottish Ministers Reporter Allison Coard upheld the decision of councillors.

She said the solar scheme would create an “extensive and eye-catching feature” visible from more than two miles.

Cotton of Lownie solar farm objectors.
Objectors fought a long-running campaign against the solar farm at Lownie, near Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The panels would remain extensive, prominent and incongruous features, particularly in the short to medium term,” she added.

“I find those impacts unacceptable, even when balanced against the significant weight to be placed on the contribution of the proposal to renewable energy generation targets.”

Arbroath hydrogen plant

Plans for the first hydrogen production plant in Angus have emerged.

The proposal has come forward in a screening request for land on the western boundary of Elliot Industrial Estate.

No details of the exact site or the size of the plan have been revealed at this early stage.

Elliot industrial estate in Arbroath
The hydrogen production plant would be sited on land beside Elliot Industrial Estate in Arbroath. Image: Google

Hydrogen energy services operation Protium is behind the project.

It designs, develops and finances green energy hydrogen facilities for industrial and manufacturing sites.

The firm aims to develop 1GW of hydrogen production assets in the UK by 2030.

Carmyllie glamping pods approved

A six-pod glamping site set it woodland near two popular Angus country parks has been approved.

Hidden Escapes will be created at Saughmont Covert near Carmyllie.

The land is part of a former quarry almost five miles north of Carnoustie, and close to Monikie and Crombie country parks.

In 2010 planning permission was granted for a fishing pond and hut.

Sauchmont Hidden Escapes glamping in Angus
An indicative layout of the Sauchmont glamping site. Image: Supplied

The glamping units will be a mix of wooden cabins and yurt tents.

Each will have its own sauna. Decking, paths, recycling facilities and electric vehicle charging will also be installed.

Planning officials granted permission under delegated powers. They said it would provide new tourist accommodation in accordance with the council’s development plan.

Monikie steading to become 4-bed home

The conversion of a disused steading near Monikie into a family home has been approved.

A garage and two horse stables are part of the scheme for the old buildings at Mid Bankhead.

The general form of the steading will be kept but window openings and extensions are planned.

Monikie steading conversion approved.
The disused steading at Mid Bankhead near Monikie. Image: Jon Frullani Architects

A large glazed gable will added on the south west elevation.

Plans show four bedrooms and living accommodation on the ground floor, and a mezzanine level living area.

Planning officials said it would be a sympathetic conversion to provide a house in the countryside.

Conversation