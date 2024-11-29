Forfar campaigners win 30-month fight against ‘industrial’ solar farm after Scottish Government throws out planning appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar campaigners win 30-month fight against ‘industrial’ solar farm after Scottish Government throws out planning appeal

'We are not NIMBY's' say locals who successfully fought Forfar concrete firm Laird's Cotton of Lownie scheme which Angus councillors refused earlier this year.

By Graham Brown
Locals have welcomed the Cotton of Lownie solar farm refusal decision.
Locals have welcomed the Cotton of Lownie solar farm refusal decision. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus solar farm opponents celebrating victory in their two-and-a-half-year fight against an “industrial scale” development on their doorstep say they did not do it because they are NIMBYs.

Three community councils and more than 300 objectors opposed the 30MW Cotton of Lownie scheme near Forfar.

Concrete block maker Lairds planned to power its plant with 100% renewable energy in an industry first.

But in June, Angus councillors refused the project. Planning officials said it would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

Refusals of Cotton of Lownie 30MW solar scheme.
Fields a few miles east of Forfar were the planned site for the 30mw solar farm. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

The company appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

And Reporter Allison Coard has now backed the council decision and critics of the scheme.

In an 11-page ruling she said the visual impact of the Lownie array overshadowed its green energy benefits.

Lead campaigner Pam Hamilton said: “We need these plants but they must be sited appropriately.”

What did the Scottish Government Reporter say?

The Lownie scheme would have covered fields on either side of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

Many of the objectors live in the area of Kingsmuir village.

Industria Solar Forfar reduced their original plan by 20% to try to allay the local concerns.

The company previously told the council: “We’re not monsters; we’ve listened to the community and done what we can to make this an acceptable proposal.”

But Ms Coard said part of the solar farm would still be an “extensive and eye-catching feature” from more than two miles away.

“The open agricultural fields characteristic of this locality would be replaced by an extensive array of structures three metres in height, at high density and lacking intervening features or screening,” she said.

And planting to mitigate the impact might take up to 10 years to properly shield the site from view.

“The panels would remain extensive, prominent and incongruous features, particularly in the short to medium term,” she added.

“I find those impacts, when taken together, unacceptable even when balanced against the significant weight to be placed on the contribution of the proposal to renewable energy generation targets.”

Fears for ‘bread basket of Scotland’

Pamela Hamilton was a leading figure in the long-running local campaign.

Opponents said they wanted to prevent PV arrays covering the “bread basket of Scotland”.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to convey my thanks to everyone near and far who helped get us to this decision and the three community councils for their help and support.

“The community came together to protect our countryside from a hugely inappropriate industrial site.”

Angus solar farm campaigner Pam Hamilton.
Lownie campaigner Pam Hamilton addressed the planning committee earlier this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She added: “We are not NIMBYS.

“We care about our environment and are deeply concerned the fertile fields of Angus are constantly being targeted for these developments.

“We believe we need these plants but they must be sited appropriately – not on prime land which risks our food security as farmers throughout the country are now highlighting.

“This has been a 2.5-year campaign against an inappropriate plan which has adversely impacted on the lives of our community.

“I am delighted that council planners, councillors and now the Scottish Government Reporter have agreed with our views.”

