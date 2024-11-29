Forfar campaigners win 30-month fight against ‘industrial’ solar farm after Scottish Government throws out planning appeal

Angus solar farm opponents celebrating victory in their two-and-a-half-year fight against an “industrial scale” development on their doorstep say they did not do it because they are NIMBYs.

Three community councils and more than 300 objectors opposed the 30MW Cotton of Lownie scheme near Forfar.

Concrete block maker Lairds planned to power its plant with 100% renewable energy in an industry first.

But in June, Angus councillors refused the project. Planning officials said it would cause “significant harm” to the local landscape.

The company appealed the decision to the Scottish Government.

And Reporter Allison Coard has now backed the council decision and critics of the scheme.

In an 11-page ruling she said the visual impact of the Lownie array overshadowed its green energy benefits.

Lead campaigner Pam Hamilton said: “We need these plants but they must be sited appropriately.”

What did the Scottish Government Reporter say?

The Lownie scheme would have covered fields on either side of the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

Many of the objectors live in the area of Kingsmuir village.

Industria Solar Forfar reduced their original plan by 20% to try to allay the local concerns.

The company previously told the council: “We’re not monsters; we’ve listened to the community and done what we can to make this an acceptable proposal.”

But Ms Coard said part of the solar farm would still be an “extensive and eye-catching feature” from more than two miles away.

“The open agricultural fields characteristic of this locality would be replaced by an extensive array of structures three metres in height, at high density and lacking intervening features or screening,” she said.

And planting to mitigate the impact might take up to 10 years to properly shield the site from view.

“The panels would remain extensive, prominent and incongruous features, particularly in the short to medium term,” she added.

“I find those impacts, when taken together, unacceptable even when balanced against the significant weight to be placed on the contribution of the proposal to renewable energy generation targets.”

Fears for ‘bread basket of Scotland’

Pamela Hamilton was a leading figure in the long-running local campaign.

Opponents said they wanted to prevent PV arrays covering the “bread basket of Scotland”.

She said: “Firstly, I would like to convey my thanks to everyone near and far who helped get us to this decision and the three community councils for their help and support.

“The community came together to protect our countryside from a hugely inappropriate industrial site.”

She added: “We are not NIMBYS.

“We care about our environment and are deeply concerned the fertile fields of Angus are constantly being targeted for these developments.

“We believe we need these plants but they must be sited appropriately – not on prime land which risks our food security as farmers throughout the country are now highlighting.

“This has been a 2.5-year campaign against an inappropriate plan which has adversely impacted on the lives of our community.

“I am delighted that council planners, councillors and now the Scottish Government Reporter have agreed with our views.”