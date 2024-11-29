Crash between van and car closes M9 motorway slip road near Stirling

An M9 slip road near Stirling is shut after a crash between a van and a car.

Police were called to the incident on the northbound slip road near Bannockburn Interchange at around 11.30am.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The northbound slip road leading to the M9 near to Bannockburn Interchange is closed following a crash reported to police around 11.30am on Friday, November 29.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were on scene at a road accident on the M9 near Bannockburn Interchange but have since left.

“The crash involved one van and one car.

“We assisted ambulance crews with care of casualties but have no further information.

“We received the call call at 11.37am and left at 12.04pm.

“We sent two appliances, one from Stirling and one from Denny.”

The spokesperson could not confirm how many people were involved or the condition of any casualties.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

