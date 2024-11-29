Former Crieff Italian restaurant put up for sale after closing down

A former Crieff Italian restaurant has been put up for sale after closing down.

KB’s on High Street shut at the end of October after more than six years in the town.

Now the leasehold for the restaurant, on the ground floor of a striking A-listed red stone building, has hit the market.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, say the business occupies an “excellent position” in the town.

The restaurant has a capacity for up to 40 covers, with the main dining and bar area featuring a wooden floor and ornate wood-panelled walls.

The restaurant also comes with a commercial kitchen and an alcohol licence.

The Cornerstone listing says: “Our clients have owned and operated KB’s Italian Restaurant from this site for over six years and have just recently ceased trading having purchased another restaurant on the other side of Scotland.”

Announcing the closure in October, a post on the KB’s Facebook page said: “Grazie Crieff, it’s time to say goodbye.

“KB’s in Crieff will be closing its doors on October 26.

“Rubin, myself and KB’s family would like to thank everyone who supported us during our six years in Crieff.

“We have decided to take a step back and spend time with family.”

It added: “KB’s in Aberfeldy and Kaina Italian in Oban will still be running if you wish to visit us.”

The business has a guide price of £40,000 for the leasehold, which extends until 2037.

The restaurant is subject to a £12,000 annual rent payment.