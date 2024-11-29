Former Crieff Italian restaurant put up for sale after closing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Former Crieff Italian restaurant put up for sale after closing down

KB's had been open for six years before shutting in October.

By Neil Henderson
The A-listed building in the centre of Crieff town centre.
The former KB's Italian Restaurant in Crieff. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A former Crieff Italian restaurant has been put up for sale after closing down.

KB’s on High Street shut at the end of October after more than six years in the town.

Now the leasehold for the restaurant, on the ground floor of a striking A-listed red stone building, has hit the market.

Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, say the business occupies an “excellent position” in the town.

The restaurant has a capacity for up to 40 covers, with the main dining and bar area featuring a wooden floor and ornate wood-panelled walls.

Main dining area in the restaurant.
Inside the restaurant. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Window view from main restaurant dining area.
Seats by the window. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Restaurant features a wooden floor and wood-panelled walls.
The restaurant features wooden floors and panels. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

The restaurant also comes with a commercial kitchen and an alcohol licence.

The Cornerstone listing says: “Our clients have owned and operated KB’s Italian Restaurant from this site for over six years and have just recently ceased trading having purchased another restaurant on the other side of Scotland.”

Announcing the closure in October, a post on the KB’s Facebook page said: “Grazie Crieff, it’s time to say goodbye.

“KB’s in Crieff will be closing its doors on October 26.

Well-appointed kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Another view of the main restaurant space.
Another view of the main restaurant space. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

“Rubin, myself and KB’s family would like to thank everyone who supported us during our six years in Crieff.

“We have decided to take a step back and spend time with family.”

It added: “KB’s in Aberfeldy and Kaina Italian in Oban will still be running if you wish to visit us.”

The business has a guide price of £40,000 for the leasehold, which extends until 2037.

The restaurant is subject to a £12,000 annual rent payment.

More from Perth & Kinross

Nicola Russell outside police station in uniform
Tayside Police first in Scotland to get body-mounted video cameras
Michael McNeilage
Dog ban for owner who let 'dangerously out of control' pet maul German Shepherd…
Perth Academy head teacher Eleanor Paul. Image: Perth and Kinross Council
Perth head teacher says Stagecoach buses 'can't cope with cold weather' after kids left…
4
Perth child snatch allegation
Police rule out criminality after Perth mum's child snatch allegation
Councillor Steven Carr and John and Craig McNicoll in front of the counter at the Auchterarder banking hub.
Meet the team behind Auchterarder's new banking hub
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. Image: PA.
Why was Perth chosen for Reform's first Scottish conference?
Justin Hy holding sogn for Scotti Street and Kinnoull Street in front of purple billboard
Perth traders tell us why they're NOT doing Black Friday
Filipina Cruickshank
Video shows moment Blairgowrie nurse comes 'within a split-second' of causing head-on smash
Muirton power cut
Power cut leaves around 160 Perth customers without electricity
The bus broke down on Mansfield Road, Scone. Image: Supplied
Anger as bus breakdown leaves Perthshire kids 'stranded in freezing cold' for 90 minutes

Conversation