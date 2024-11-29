JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator – but St Johnstone boss’ velvet glove contains iron fist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Simo Valakari is smooth operator – but St Johnstone boss’ velvet glove contains iron fist

The Perth manager has an engaging personality.

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

I suspect St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari carries an iron fist inside a velvet glove.

Ahead of Sunday’s game with Rangers, the Finn had a blunt message for squad members complaining about not playing instead of buckling down to win a place.

“You are with the team or you are not. If you don’t want to be here, come talk with me, come talk with Gus [MacPherson),” said Valakari.

“I know I have young players and older players who want to play, so we will find a solution.”

That solution could be taken to mean unsettled players heading for pastures new, unless their attitudes improve.

Telling Courier Sport that one agent told him his player needs to move after not playing for ‘one-and-a-half games’, the Finn said: “Mentality decides everything.”

Simo Valakari in the main stand at Ibrox with Gus MacPherson.
Gus MacPherson (left) and Simo Valakari are working on January recruitment business. Image: SNS

Valakari’s engaging and open personality has re-energised McDiarmid Park, but Saints’ league position is still too fragile to allow the disruptive mentality of malcontents to derail progress made.

In football, we can objectively measure everything from duels won to kilometres run, passes completed to goals scored and umpteen other aspects of the game.

Ultimately though, who starts games has to be the manager’s call – and often those calls will be subjective.

Managers avail themselves of all available modern technology to measure the contributions of their players, but no analytical tool has yet been devised to help the manager measure and assess character, commitment and attitude.

That skill remains with the boss and Valakari seems to have a finely honed instinct for judging who is and who isn’t on the same page as him.

Those on a different one seem set to be written out of the story in Perth.

