Simo Valakari: 50 days as St Johnstone boss in 10 quotes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: 50 days as St Johnstone boss in 10 quotes

Perth supporters have reacted well to the messages the Finn has put across.

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Simo Valakari was appointed St Johnstone head coach 50 days ago.

Since then, the Perth side have experienced an up and down time on the pitch.

They briefly entered the top six of the Premiership on the back of two wins in a row, the second of them a thrilling injury-time triumph at Dens Park.

Three defeats have followed.

Stopping that run when Kilmarnock visit Perth on Saturday is the immediate priority.

Managerial change wasn’t just about results, though.

The owners and fans wanted an inspirational leader, a figurehead behind which they could all rally.

St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

In that regard, the messages Valakari sends out in the media have been important to the ‘pied piper’ role he has taken on.

Courier Sport selects 10 illuminating quotes from the first few weeks of the Finn’s reign to piece together the manager St Johnstone have hired.

“As always, I trust everyone wants to do the right things. I believe VAR was right in that moment.”

Valakari hinted that he would be a manager disinclined to use criticism of officials as a deflection tactic or excuse when he spoke about the seven-minute wait for a decision over Nicky Clark’s winner against Dundee.

But it’s one thing supporting referees after you’ve won and quite another supporting referees after you’ve lost.

Adama Sidibeh challenges St Mirren's Charles Dunne.
Adama Sidibeh was punished for a foul on Charles Dunne. Image: SNS.

To Valakari’s credit the quote above came after he was asked for his opinion on Adama Sidibeh’s disallowed goal against St Mirren, which several of his Premiership peers would have leapt on in a different fashion.

“Since day one we have been discussing our values, our culture, what type of team we want to be. We have some kind of structure of what we need to do in certain situations. If you are not ready to do that – not only 15 minutes, 20 minutes or one half, it needs to be for 90 minutes – then you cannot play for our team.”

This could well be Valakari’s managerial mantra.

Two days after the loss in Paisley, he was happy to elaborate on why he had taken his top scorer, Benji Kimpioka, off when Saints were chasing the game.

Simo Valakari watches Benji Kimpioka in action against St Mirren.
Simo Valakari explained to Benji Kimpioka why he took the striker off. Image: Shutterstock.

In a long explanation, he took the opportunity to pin his “non-negotiables” to the wall.

Nobody, not even a striker who had reached double figures in that very game, is immune from being substituted if he isn’t playing for the team. Kimpioka started the subsequent match against Hearts but was benched the game after.

“I don’t want St Johnstone to be a team where people say: ‘They play nice football, they pass, they move, oh they lost’. No, no, no. We want to play winning football. What the players are doing on the training field and in matches gives us the chance to win football matches.”

St Johnstone dominated the ball for long periods against Hearts.

Beni Baningime lavished them with post-match praise and, after reflecting on the performance, Valakari himself made the interesting comment that this was the first time they had played “like a big club”, attempting to go out and seize three points rather than steal them.

Given the fact he said something similar to the above quote in his Saints TV interview, he clearly wanted to make a point that, although the style of play he had been creating is winning people over, he won’t get lost in his own ‘philosophy’ at the expense of cold, hard results.

“Pity for Ross but now a big opportunity for Josh.”

There was plenty of talk during the second half of that match inside McDiarmid Park and on social media about whether goalkeeper, Ross Sinclair, was replaced at half-time as a result of an injury.

Valakari cleared that up by declaring there was a muscle problem and, later in the week, spoke at great length about the club’s failure to give Sinclair, Josh Rae and Craig Hepburn a suitable working environment and the extra pressure that comes with being a local lad.

Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

But, before he even knew the timescale of Sinclair’s recovery, it appeared that Valakari had already made his mind up he would now give Rae a chance to impress in the next game.

“I’m very honest. When I started at the club and saw Kyle was captain it raised some questions about a loan player as a captain.”

Kyle Cameron was injured when Valakari arrived in Scotland so Nicky Clark already had the captain’s armband.

But the issue of who would be his permanent skipper still needed to be addressed.

Valakari navigated a potentially tricky topic by praising both men and suggesting that appointing the on-loan Notts County man to the position in the first place was a judgment call he didn’t agree with.

“There are a lot of plus points and I would be stupid not to use that.”

Valakari had the option of bringing in a completely new backroom team if he’d chosen to.

That he wanted to take his time, assess the capabilities of the coaching staff he inherited and then decided to keep Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland in his inner-circle spoke of a man who would make evidence-based calls rather than knee-jerk ones.

Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk during St Johnstone training.
Simo Valakari with Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

“At first the picture was blurry but now it’s clear. The owners want to be proactive and they understand where they want to take the club. I am very happy with that.”

More details will emerge on the recruitment front over the next couple of months but it is absolutely essential that Valakari and Adam Webb are aligned when it comes to the January transfer window and those that follow as long as he is head coach.

The “blurry picture” he referred to backs up the idea that wasn’t the case in his predecessor’s short time working under the new owner.

St Johnstone need a coherent strategy and it appears Valakari is confident they now have one.

“I strongly believe those things are coachable. And most importantly, I believe that those things are coachable if the player is open to the coaching.”

By the time Valakari is able to start player trading, Saints will have contested another seven matches.

If they are to be above 12th in the league when the January window opens, the current squad (specifically, the current defence) will need to improve on its two goals conceded per game average.

Training ground improvement was part of Valakari’s remit and he has backed himself to make gains with the players he has got at his disposal.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari has vowed to improve his players on the training ground. Image: SNS.

To that end, this international break should have helped.

It will be fascinating to see if, and in what way, Saints are better at the back against Kilmarnock.

“It’s at these moments as a coach that you see the pain inside a player. There’s nothing I can do to help him come back quicker but I wanted to let him know that he will be like our first signing in January. If he’s back earlier than that, great.”

There are plenty of managers who only become interested in a player when he is fit enough for first team selection.

Valakari isn’t one.

He does not believe Uche Ikpeazu will be available for a while yet – possibly not until January.

Uche Ikpeazu watching St Johnstone from the main stand at McDiarmid Park.
Uche Ikpeazu has yet to play for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

On a football level, he knows the former Hearts man will be a key player in the second half of the season, so encouragement of this kind has the potential to be repaid in goals and assists.

More importantly though, on a human level, Valakari has recognised that Ikpeazu has been struggling emotionally with the frustration of not yet playing for his new club and wanted to help him.

“With the new owners now, we need to get these academy players to come up. That’s why we sharpen up the academy things. We’re getting a good connection, talking every day about how we can change it. Of course, I’m not saying I need academy players in right now. But we need to be very clear with our focus what we want to achieve with the academy.”

If Valakari is going to make a long-term success of his time with St Johnstone, he’ll need to supplement outside recruitment with internal progression through the youth ranks.

It’s been a big part of his success elsewhere.

Fran Franczak in action for St Johnstone.
Fran Franczak came through St Johnstone’s academy. Image: SNS.

Saints aren’t getting as many home-grown youngsters into their first team as they used to.

That needs to change and Valakari isn’t divorcing himself from that.

More from St Johnstone FC

Donnie McPhee, lifelong St Johnstone fans dies ages 93
St Johnstone fan who held season ticket for 72 consecutive years dies
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone miss out on Finland centre-half target, according to reports
A disconsolate Drey Wright after St Johnstone lost to Motherwell.
Analysing St Johnstone's record before and after international breaks
Young St Johnstone star, Fran Franczak during a League Cup game against Morton.
St Johnstone starlet Fran Franczak helps Poland beat England
James McFadden after being sent off for St Johnstone against Hamilton Accies.
James McFadden relives Andrew Dallas clash after St Johnstone red card
Fran Franczak walking into McDiarmid Park before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Fran Franczak assessment and opens up on academy…
Angela Harrison and Jimmy Wright with one of their greyhounds.
Ex-St Johnstone winger diagnosed with MND hopes for big race win as greyhound trainer
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes 'clear understanding' of St Johnstone…
Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…

Conversation