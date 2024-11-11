St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Uche Ikpeazu JANUARY return target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Uche Ikpeazu JANUARY return target

The McDiarmid Park head coach wants to ease the burden on his injured striker.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu watches a game from the stand.
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu hasn't kicked a ball yet. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, has reassured striker, Uche Ikpeazu, that he will have a big part to play in the Perth club’s Premiership season.

And to make sure the summer signing doesn’t carry the burden of trying to rush himself back into first team contention, the McDiarmid Park boss has given him a January return date target.

Valakari could sense Ikpeazu’s “pain” at not being able to help the Saints cause since injuring his knee after becoming Craig Levein’s first close-season recruit.

And he has stressed the need for patience as the former Hearts man steps up his recuperation over the next few weeks.

“He’s running but it’s inevitable that his body is not as good as it should be after this amount of time out,” said Valakari.

“He’ll start to feel things.

“It’s a long road and Uche needs to be very patient.

“Treatment, rehab and nature will heal it. No matter how much you want to be back, it takes time.

“It’s at these moments as a coach that you see the pain inside a player.

Uche Ikpeazu playing for Hearts.
Uche Ikpeazu isn’t yet close to playing for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“He came here to help the team.

“There’s nothing I can do to help him come back quicker but I wanted to let him know that he will be like our first signing in January.

“If he’s back earlier than that, great.

“Hopefully it takes a weight off his shoulders.

“He’s not been able to give anything to the previous manager or the club but he has been long enough in the business to know how these things can go.”

Target man benefits

Valakari is looking forward to being able to utilise the physical attributes Ikpeazu will bring to his team.

“We all know what type of player he can be,” said the Finn.

“When he comes back he will bring a new dimension to our attack.

“We can play in a different way with Uche in the team. Others can play off him.

“I like to have the option of playing with a so-called target man.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“You can bounce passes off one and get the runners going.

“There have been times in games when I could see how we would have been able to use Uche but there’s no point getting frustrated, as a manager, about not having a player available.

“You work with the players you have.”

Valakari added: “I felt it was important that we as a club and me as a manager show that we support him, that we want and need him back but at the same time, we understand the situation.

“I believe that if you are calm in your head it can help you in your rehab.

“Then maybe he will be back sooner.”

