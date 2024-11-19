St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition

The Perth side are leaking more goals than any other team in the top division.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari, watches his team's warm-up before a Premiership game.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari has insisted that many of the flaws that have blighted St Johnstone’s season so far can be sorted on the training ground rather than the transfer market.

But the one big condition is – the Perth players MUST be open to learning.

Saints have been leaking two goals per game in the Premiership, more than any other side in the league.

Certain themes, which resurfaced in the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell, have been recurring ones over the last few months.

However, that doesn’t mean the only way to sort them out is by rebuilding his squad when the next transfer window opens, according to Valakari.

“I believe, for certain, there are coachable things,” said the Finn.

“Because it’s my job to set up our team to not be exposed so much for our weaknesses.

“But in football many random things can happen that you do not predict beforehand.

“Then it’s about how the players react to that situation and that’s kind of down to qualities of the player.

“Most of the things in football are coachable.

“Training and work can make us a better team.

“A good example is at Motherwell – their first transition. And they score a goal from that.

Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone.
Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“We knew they were a dangerous transition team.

“We kept them in the first half mostly with our good possession, we didn’t give them many things or set-pieces.

“But we just need to do more things a little bit better. I strongly believe those things are coachable.

“And most importantly I believe that those things are coachable if the player is open to the coaching.

“As a manager, I can talk as much as I want.

“But if the player thinks he already knows or he doesn’t care or he doesn’t need to improve on this, it’s difficult.

“If the player is open or wants the best out of playing career and wants to listen and improve, then they are coachable.”

Not all about the defence

Valakari doesn’t believe his Monday to Friday work can be divided along attack and defence lines.

He views the solutions from a one to 11 perspective.

“There has to be that desire,” said Valakari.

“We are talking now about the defending but I think if we attack well, then we defend better.

“If we defend better, then we attack better.

“Because it’s hard to separate – everything goes hand in hand in football.

“In old school, there is that pride in defending.

“Pride that your direct opponent is not scoring the goal, pride of keeping a clean sheet or blocking a shot or getting this header.

“The players need to enjoy to do these things, these defending moments.

“If you enjoy them, then you smell the danger more and you act better in those situations.

“Not only thinking the headlines when I’m putting it into the top corner or smashing a header in.”

