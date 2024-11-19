St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari insists flaws ARE coachable – with one big condition

Simo Valakari has insisted that many of the flaws that have blighted St Johnstone’s season so far can be sorted on the training ground rather than the transfer market.

But the one big condition is – the Perth players MUST be open to learning.

Saints have been leaking two goals per game in the Premiership, more than any other side in the league.

Certain themes, which resurfaced in the 2-1 defeat to Motherwell, have been recurring ones over the last few months.

However, that doesn’t mean the only way to sort them out is by rebuilding his squad when the next transfer window opens, according to Valakari.

“I believe, for certain, there are coachable things,” said the Finn.

“Because it’s my job to set up our team to not be exposed so much for our weaknesses.

“But in football many random things can happen that you do not predict beforehand.

“Then it’s about how the players react to that situation and that’s kind of down to qualities of the player.

“Most of the things in football are coachable.

“Training and work can make us a better team.

“A good example is at Motherwell – their first transition. And they score a goal from that.

“We knew they were a dangerous transition team.

“We kept them in the first half mostly with our good possession, we didn’t give them many things or set-pieces.

“But we just need to do more things a little bit better. I strongly believe those things are coachable.

“And most importantly I believe that those things are coachable if the player is open to the coaching.

“As a manager, I can talk as much as I want.

“But if the player thinks he already knows or he doesn’t care or he doesn’t need to improve on this, it’s difficult.

“If the player is open or wants the best out of playing career and wants to listen and improve, then they are coachable.”

Not all about the defence

Valakari doesn’t believe his Monday to Friday work can be divided along attack and defence lines.

He views the solutions from a one to 11 perspective.

“There has to be that desire,” said Valakari.

“We are talking now about the defending but I think if we attack well, then we defend better.

“If we defend better, then we attack better.

“Because it’s hard to separate – everything goes hand in hand in football.

“In old school, there is that pride in defending.

“Pride that your direct opponent is not scoring the goal, pride of keeping a clean sheet or blocking a shot or getting this header.

“The players need to enjoy to do these things, these defending moments.

“If you enjoy them, then you smell the danger more and you act better in those situations.

“Not only thinking the headlines when I’m putting it into the top corner or smashing a header in.”