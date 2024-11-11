Graham Carey: St Johnstone players need to ‘man-up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Graham Carey: St Johnstone players need to ‘man-up’

The Perth side haven't kicked their soft goals habit.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
St Johnstone's Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone players need to “man-up” if the Perth side are going to become the team Graham Carey believes they are capable of turning into.

The Irishman knows there is no escaping the fact that cheap goals are undermining them this season, the two they conceded at Motherwell in their weekend defeat the most recent examples.

But he is equally convinced of the potential at McDiarmid Park, which has translated into Premiership victories all too infrequently this far.

“We have to keep believing in what we are doing,” said Carey.

“We are a really good team but we are just not picking up points.

“We need to man-up now and find a way to get results.

“The way the manager wants us to play, his philosophy and positivity is great.

“Everyone has bought into that.

“But unfortunately we are still making the same mistakes we were making at the start of the season.

“That’s down to us as players not from the staff.

“It’s up to us to be more streetwise and not conceding sloppy goals.

“They were soft goals. Motherwell didn’t have to work too hard to get those chances.”

Graham Carey in action against Motherwell.
Graham Carey in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Carey added: “It’s not just the defenders, it’s the whole team.

“We can stop the ball getting into those areas as well, the midfielders and strikers can do that.

“The defenders can obviously defend crosses a bit better. But we do that most of the time.

“We just seem to switch off sometimes and concede sloppy goals.”

Not enough chances

The former Plymouth star knows that Saints were far from their best in attack at Fir Park as well as defence.

“We are playing really well as a unit going forward,” he said.

“But with the possession, I think we can hurt teams more in the final third.

“We are controlling the game without really hurting the opposition. We didn’t get clear cut-chances ourselves.

“Both keepers really didn’t have too much to do. They took their chances and we didn’t create enough.

“We can be better. Defensively, we are really good at pressing teams but seem to concede the same goals over and over.

“If we cut that out, we’ll be a really good side.

Tom Sparrow scores to make it 2-0 for Motherwell.
Tom Sparrow scores to make it 2-0 for Motherwell. Image: SNS.

“We know if we cut out silly mistakes we will win games. We’ve got enough quality on the pitch and the manager sets us up in a way we can control games.

“We just need to take a bit more responsibility at both ends of the pitch.”

Saints fans got their first glimpse of new centre-back Bozo Mikulic, who was brought on towards the end of the game.

He will be a contender to start after the international break.

“Bozo is a big unit alright,” said Carey.

“As soon as he’s up to speed he can really help us out. The squad is starting to fill out a bit, we’ve got quality on the bench.”

Two VAR handballs

Carey had no complaints with Jack Sanders’ late equaliser from his corner being chalked off for handball.

And he pointed out that the VAR decision to award Saints a penalty when his shot struck Andy Halliday’s hand is a part of modern football everybody has no option but to get used to.

“For me, I don’t think it is a penalty but I will take it,” he said.

Graham Carey's shot hits Andy Halliday.
Graham Carey’s shot hits Andy Halliday. Image: SNS.

“He’s unlucky. His arm is not really away from his body but that’s just the way they give them now.”

“Big Jack said straight away that the ball hit his hand.

“I think both decisions are right, going by the rules.”

