Dundee and Angus Christmas food and drink gift guide

The countdown to Christmas is on and we’ve pulled together some foodie gift ideas around Dundee and Angus to make Christmas shopping even easier – all up to 50% off on itison.

The White Goose

The first on the list for gift ideas around Dundee and Angus is The White Goose on Dock Street that reopened earlier this year. This is a fantastic independent bar and restaurant that offers up modern Italian-inspired cuisine (and all your traditional favs) in a buzzing waterfront location. Décor is fresh, airy and inviting with brunch, lunch, to-go and bistro options available – perfect for any occasion.

Save up to 48% on two courses with optional wine or Prosecco for two at The White Goose

Dil’se

Gift someone you love with a night out at one of Dundee’s best loved Indian restaurants – Dil’se on Perth Road. Recently relaunched with a fresh new look, Dil’se is known and loved for its authentic Indian cuisine, friendly staff and laid-back atmosphere. Since reopening, the restaurant’s been racking up rave reviews.

Save up to 48% on two courses with rice and naan for two.

San Diego Arbroath

Turn up the heat with a gift for brand new Latin American inspired hotspot San Diego –one of 2024’s most exciting openings.

The menu is split into small plates like tacos, quesadillas and tostados and fajitas, enchiladas and burgers, wings, ribs, nachos and loaded fries – choosing what to order is going to be hard – there’s literally nothing we wouldn’t want to try. Keep space for churros and remember they also do brunch and have a private karaoke room you can hire for parties and events.

Save up to 38% on small plates to share for two with optional wine or beer at San Diego.

Don Michele

If you’re still looking for gift ideas around Dundee and Angus, why not buy a voucher for Don Michele. Not many do traditional Italian dining better than Don Michele – this well-loved family run restaurant near the Uni campus specialises in hearty Italian classics and regulars love the fun, friendly staff who make each visit one to remember. If there’s someone in your life that loves great pizzas and pasta, they’ll love a gift voucher for Don Michele for Christmas.

Save up to 43% on two courses for two at Don Michele with the option to add a wine or beer each at Don Michele.

Casa

Billed as the coolest spot on Nethergate, this fun bar and restaurant has gorgeous interiors, two gardens and an extensive cocktail menu with drinks that taste as good as they look.

On the menu, there’s plenty to choose from with a great selection of loaded fries and nachos, burgers and classic mains including mac and cheese, fish and chips and creamy cajun pasta.

Save up to 47% off a main course and side for two with optional drinks at Casa.

The Wine Press

A trip to The Wine Press for an amazing cheese and wine flight including three fine wines and a bespoke premium cheeseboard with olives to share is a guaranteed win for any wine lovers on your Christmas shopping list. Expect amazing food, drinks and service at this highly rated Waterfront bar.

Save up to 41% on a cheese and wine flight for two at The Wine Press.

Indos

Located in the heart of Broughty Ferry, Indos is a brilliant Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant that has hundreds of five star reviews across Trip Advisor and Google. Expect a mix of traditional and modern dishes on the menu, alongside excellent service – everything you need for a great night out.

Save up to 51% on two courses for two or four with rice and naan at Indos.

The Nest by The Giddy Goose

The Nest by The Giddy Goose is a brand new opening in Forfar and sister venue to The White Goose. This Bohemian style wine and pizza bar is the perfect place for a laid back bite to eat with family and friends – we love its chilled out, relaxing vibe and perfectly executed menu. If you’re looking for Christmas activities, make sure you check out their special seasonal events including wreathmaking, gingerbread decorating and breakfast with Santa.

Save up to 44% on two courses for two with a bottle of wine or fizz to share at The Nest by The Giddy Goose.

Taypark House

Gift a little luxury with lunch or dinner at the 4* Taypark House – a beautiful boutique hotel with spectacular grounds overlooking the River Tay and botanic gardens. Loved by The Guardian, Taypark House won the AA Rosette Award for Culinary Excellence for 2024 – 2025 with head chef Glenn Roach having worked in the Michelin starred Pied a Terre in London before bringing his creative flair to Taypark.

Save up to 48% on a two course lunch or dinner for two at Taypark House.

