Deacon Blue star Lorraine McIntosh on her family’s Dundee United ‘obsession’ and why it’s her ‘second city’

The singer and actor was speaking as she received an honorary degree from Abertay University.

By Ben MacDonald
Lorraine McIntosh received her honorary degree from Abertay University
Lorraine McIntosh received her honorary degree at the Caird Hall on Friday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Deacon Blue singer Lorraine McIntosh has spoken of her family’s Dundee United “obsession” and described it as her “second city” after receiving an honourary degree from Abertay University.

The Real Gone Kid star became a doctor of arts during the Caird Hall ceremony on Friday.

It was a special moment for the 60-year-old from Ayrshire, as she returned to the home city of her husband and fellow bandmate, Ricky Ross.

She told The Courier: “Honestly, it’s really humbling. I never really got anywhere with education in my life.

“To be awarded this, sharing it with all these people – young and not quite so young – who have worked so hard to get here today, I’m honoured.

“My husband (bandmate Ricky Ross) is from here.

Third member of family to graduate in Dundee

“Ricky graduated twice in the Caird Hall, first with his own degree in teaching and second with an honorary degree from Abertay.

“Our daughter came to Dundee and graduated here. Now I’m the third member of the family to do so. Dundee is our second city.”

Ricky maintains strong links with the city as he returns regularly to support his beloved Dundee United.

Deacon Blue’s hit song Dignity has been adopted by fans of the club and was sung by both players and supporters when the side were declared Championship winners earlier this year.

Lorraine said: “If I said it’s one of the things that makes Ricky most proud of his life, I don’t think I’d be exaggerating.

“Our son (Seamus Mclean Ross) is a massive Dundee United fan and he comes up here with his dad, they have season tickets. He’s obsessed with coming up to Dundee.

“When they sing Dignity it’s a proud time for them both.”

Lorraine continues to perform with Deacon Blue. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Seamus recently visited Dundee to film scenes for James McAvoy’s directorial debut California Schemin’, in which he will play one of the lead characters.

Speaking of her own acting career – which has seen her appear in shows like River City – Lorraine said: “I don’t get a lot of time away from the band but last year I managed to have a nice period of time where I filmed Shetland for the BBC. That was great.

“I would love to do more theatre. I’ve come to Dundee on a few occasions to perform plays.

“I’d love to do it, but there’s only so many weeks in the year. Deacon Blue have been very busy in the last few years.

“It’s got a bit harder but hopefully one day I’ll get back to it.”

Lorraine McIntosh ‘so proud’ of new Deacon Blue album

Deacon Blue will release their eleventh studio album, The Great Western Road, in March.

They have also announced plans to tour across the UK.

Lorraine added: “We’ve already got dates for Australia in 2026.

“It all goes on – you just think, ‘Well, we’re all at an age where if we’re all here and able to do it, we’ll be doing it’.

“We love it, I think the band has now got to a point where with live shows, we’re fantastic.

“We’ve made this album and we’re so proud of it. We can’t wait for people to hear it.”

