California Schemin’: What we know so far about James McAvoy’s Dundee hip-hop movie

Filming for James McAvoy’s directorial debut has taken over Dundee in the past few days.

California Schemin’ tells the true life story Silibil N’ Brains, the rap duo who duped the music industry in their hopes to become global superstars.

Despite their Californian accents, the pair – Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd – actually came from Dundee and Arbroath.

The Courier takes a look at everything we know so far about the movie.

What is California Schemin’ about?

The film is adapted from Bain’s 2010 book of the same name.

It follows the pair’s journey from being laughed out of an audition room to rubbing shoulders with Madonna and Eminem – before their elaborate hoax was finally found out.

In an interview with Deadline, McAvoy said: “California Schemin’ is as rooted in the California rap scene of the early 2000s as it is in the working-class Scottish setting where our story begins.

“With California Schemin’ I’ll be telling a story about friendship, rap and glorious failure that has the potential to move, shock and entertain.”

Who are Silibil N’ Brains?

College classmates Bain and Boyd headed to London in a bid to earn a record deal through an audition process.

They were quickly rejected by the label’s staff, who reportedly branded them “the rapping Proclaimers” due to their Scottish accents.

Being laughed out of the audition only made the pair more determined to succeed.

After numerous rejections, Bain and Boyd decided to adopt American personas to become more appealing.

Their trick worked, and later they were signed up by Jonathan Shalit, the manager who has guided the careers of stars including Sting, Cher and Elton John.

Record deals, TV appearances and a support slot for Eminem’s Detroit troupe D12 followed.

The BBC documented the rise and fall of Silibil N’ Brains on its Storyville series in 2013.

Who is in the cast for California Schemin’?

Newcomer Seamus Mclean Ross will portray Bain in the film.

Seamus, who is the son of Deacon Blue duo Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, is a graduate of London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

He made his first television appearance last year, playing Nicky Leigh in Payback, alongside Peter Mullan.

This year, he has appeared in three episodes of Rebus. He also portrays Colum MacKenzie in Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood.

Bafta-nominated Samuel Bottomley plays Boyd in the film.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman first appeared in Paddy Considine’s film Tyrannosaur alongside Peter Mullan and Olivia Colman.

He has also appeared in Ghost Stories with Martin Freeman and played school bully Dean in the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

He received a Bafta nomination for his role as Aaron in Channel 4 drama Somewhere Boy.

Although it looks like McAvoy will remain behind the camera, he is credited with appearing in the film on IMDB.

He told the NME that he hopes to have Rod Stewart make a cameo appearance in the film but has not explained why.

The rest of the cast has still to be announced.

What are the filming locations for California Schemin’?

Filming has taken place in at least two locations in Dundee.

Production crews have spent time shooting scenes in the Hilltown – including inside the Hilltown Court multi, on Hilltown Terrace and Dudhope Street.

Scenes have also been filmed in the streets outside Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United.

Several locations in Glasgow are also providing a backdrop for the film including the famous Barrowland Ballroom.

What is the release date for California Schemin’?

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Although it is still to be confirmed how the movie will be released, Bankside Films says it will be introducing the title to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Executive Producer Stephen Kelliher said: “We can’t wait to bring the mind-blowing story of Silibil N’ Brains to the big screen.”