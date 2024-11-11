California Schemin’: What we know so far about James McAvoy’s Dundee hip-hop movie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

California Schemin’: What we know so far about James McAvoy’s Dundee hip-hop movie

The film tells the true story of rap hoaxers Silibil N' Brains.

James McAvoy shooting scenes for California Schemin'
James McAvoy is directing a film based in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Filming for James McAvoy’s directorial debut has taken over Dundee in the past few days.

California Schemin’ tells the true life story Silibil N’ Brains, the rap duo who duped the music industry in their hopes to become global superstars.

Despite their Californian accents, the pair – Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd – actually came from Dundee and Arbroath.

The Courier takes a look at everything we know so far about the movie.

What is California Schemin’ about?

The film is adapted from Bain’s 2010 book of the same name.

It follows the pair’s journey from being laughed out of an audition room to rubbing shoulders with Madonna and Eminem – before their elaborate hoax was finally found out.

In an interview with Deadline, McAvoy said: “California Schemin’ is as rooted in the California rap scene of the early 2000s as it is in the working-class Scottish setting where our story begins.

“With California Schemin’ I’ll be telling a story about friendship, rap and glorious failure that has the potential to move, shock and entertain.”

Who are Silibil N’ Brains?

The pair appeared on an episode of MTV’s Total Request Live. Image: MTV

College classmates Bain and Boyd headed to London in a bid to earn a record deal through an audition process.

They were quickly rejected by the label’s staff, who reportedly branded them “the rapping Proclaimers” due to their Scottish accents.

Being laughed out of the audition only made the pair more determined to succeed.

After numerous rejections, Bain and Boyd decided to adopt American personas to become more appealing.

Their trick worked, and later they were signed up by Jonathan Shalit, the manager who has guided the careers of stars including Sting, Cher and Elton John.

Record deals, TV appearances and a support slot for Eminem’s Detroit troupe D12 followed.

The BBC documented the rise and fall of Silibil N’ Brains on its Storyville series in 2013.

Who is in the cast for California Schemin’?

Newcomer Seamus Mclean Ross will portray Bain in the film.

Seamus, who is the son of Deacon Blue duo Ricky Ross and Lorraine McIntosh, is a graduate of London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

He made his first television appearance last year, playing Nicky Leigh in Payback, alongside Peter Mullan.

This year, he has appeared in three episodes of Rebus. He also portrays Colum MacKenzie in Outlander spin-off Blood of My Blood.

Seamus Mclean Ross plays Gavin Bain in the film. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Bafta-nominated Samuel Bottomley plays Boyd in the film.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman first appeared in Paddy Considine’s film Tyrannosaur alongside Peter Mullan and Olivia Colman.

He has also appeared in Ghost Stories with Martin Freeman and played school bully Dean in the film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

He received a Bafta nomination for his role as Aaron in Channel 4 drama Somewhere Boy.

Samuel Bottomley plays Billy Boyd. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Although it looks like McAvoy will remain behind the camera, he is credited with appearing in the film on IMDB.

He told the NME that he hopes to have Rod Stewart make a cameo appearance in the film but has not explained why.

The rest of the cast has still to be announced.

What are the filming locations for California Schemin’?

McAvoy speaks to the actors during the first day of filming at the Hilltown multis. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Filming crews set up outside Tannadice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
McAvoy in the Hilltown. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Filming has taken place in at least two locations in Dundee.

Production crews have spent time shooting scenes in the Hilltown – including inside the Hilltown Court multi, on Hilltown Terrace and Dudhope Street.

Scenes have also been filmed in the streets outside Tannadice Park, home of Dundee United.

Several locations in Glasgow are also providing a backdrop for the film including the famous Barrowland Ballroom.

What is the release date for California Schemin’?

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Although it is still to be confirmed how the movie will be released, Bankside Films says it will be introducing the title to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival.

Executive Producer Stephen Kelliher said: “We can’t wait to bring the mind-blowing story of Silibil N’ Brains to the big screen.”

