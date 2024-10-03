James McAvoy plots Rod Stewart cameo for Dundee rap group film

Actor James McAvoy says he wants to cast Rod Stewart for a new film he is making about two Dundee students.

McAvoy, currently seen in Speak No Evil, is set to make his directorial debut in California Schemin’.

The film will share the true story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, art students at Dundee College who duped the music industry.

The duo, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American in order to secure a record contract.

James McAvoy ‘trying to get Rod Stewart for film about Dundee rappers’

In an interview with NME, McAvoy revealed that he is set to start production on the film and is eyeing a cameo for the legendary Maggie May singer.

He said: “We’re gonna try and get Rod Stewart to be in the film I’m about to make actually.

“It’s a true story about two guys from Dundee who, in the early 2000s, were rapping and they were really good.

“They were really talented. They came down and auditioned for Sony, and the two reps who were auditioning them laughed them out of the room because they were Scottish.

“Anyway, they came back months later, pretending to be two west coast California skater-dude rappers and they got a record deal for 35 grand.

“It was the same songs, just re-recorded.

“For the next bit of their lives, for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – even when they were on their own – they would pretend to be these characters.

“Great things happened and bad things happened and the story is pretty wild.”

Asked why Stewart may feature, McAvoy added: “You’ll have to watch the film to see if we got him.

“Rod, we’re coming!”

Actors lined up for Dundee rapper film

The film’s working title comes from Bain’s autobiography about the pair rubbing shoulders with the likes of Eminem and Madonna.

Bafta-nominated Samuel Bottomley and newcomer Seamus McLean Ross are signed to play the musical pair.

Gavin, who still produces music as Brains McLoud, previously spoke with The Courier about the duo’s unique story.

McAvoy was spotted at a Dundee vintage trainer shop in August but it is unclear whether his visit was linked to the film.