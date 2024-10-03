James McAvoy plots Rod Stewart cameo for Dundee rap group film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Dundee

James McAvoy plots Rod Stewart cameo for Dundee rap group film

The actor is set to start work on California Schemin'.

By Ben MacDonald
Rod Stewart and James McAvoy. Image: Andrew Milligan/Isabel Infantes/PA Wire
Rod Stewart and James McAvoy. Image: Andrew Milligan/Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Actor James McAvoy says he wants to cast Rod Stewart for a new film he is making about two Dundee students.

McAvoy, currently seen in Speak No Evil, is set to make his directorial debut in California Schemin’.

The film will share the true story of Gavin Bain and Billy Boyd, art students at Dundee College who duped the music industry.

The duo, who called themselves Silibil N’ Brains, pretended to be American in order to secure a record contract.

James McAvoy ‘trying to get Rod Stewart for film about Dundee rappers’

In an interview with NME, McAvoy revealed that he is set to start production on the film and is eyeing a cameo for the legendary Maggie May singer.

He said: “We’re gonna try and get Rod Stewart to be in the film I’m about to make actually.

“It’s a true story about two guys from Dundee who, in the early 2000s, were rapping and they were really good.

“They were really talented. They came down and auditioned for Sony, and the two reps who were auditioning them laughed them out of the room because they were Scottish.

Billy Boyd and Gavin Bain duped record label bosses into thinking they were American. Image: Andrew Farrell/DC Thomson

“Anyway, they came back months later, pretending to be two west coast California skater-dude rappers and they got a record deal for 35 grand.

“It was the same songs, just re-recorded.

“For the next bit of their lives, for 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – even when they were on their own – they would pretend to be these characters.

“Great things happened and bad things happened and the story is pretty wild.”

Asked why Stewart may feature, McAvoy added: “You’ll have to watch the film to see if we got him.

“Rod, we’re coming!”

Actors lined up for Dundee rapper film

The film’s working title comes from Bain’s autobiography about the pair rubbing shoulders with the likes of Eminem and Madonna.

Bafta-nominated Samuel Bottomley and newcomer Seamus McLean Ross are signed to play the musical pair.

Gavin, who still produces music as Brains McLoud, previously spoke with The Courier about the duo’s unique story.

McAvoy was spotted at a Dundee vintage trainer shop in August but it is unclear whether his visit was linked to the film.

