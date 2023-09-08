Raith Rovers boss in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it but would prefer to continue Championship bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Raith Rovers boss in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it but would prefer to continue Championship bid

Last season's runners-up in the tournament have made a much better start in the league this season compared to last.

By Craig Cairns
Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Cliftonville. Images: PA and SNS.
Ian Murray is preparing his side to face Cliftonville. Images: PA and SNS.

It wasn’t that any less priority was given to the Championship last season by Raith Rovers – it was more that the SPFL Trust Trophy was a welcome relief at times.

With reduced numbers at various stages, Ian Murray’s team struggled for consistency in a competitive second tier.

That didn’t hinder their cup runs, with a remarkable run to last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

The final defeat to Hamilton was tough to take after doing so well to get there, with each round – as well as the Scottish Cup – brought distraction from the league.

Ian Murray said last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy final defeat was a ‘sore’ one. Image: SNS.

This season, Raith Rovers have got off to a flyer, taking 10 points from their first four Championship matches.

Two weeks in between league games in this form isn’t ideal, but Murray is being sanguine about the situation.

Ian Murray respects SPFL Trust Trophy

“We never hide the fact that we want to go as far as we can in all the competitions, we want to go one better than last season,” the Rovers boss told Courier Sport.

“We have to remember how well we did to get to the final but also how sore it was after the final, and we don’t want that feeling again.

“It’s not as if we have a crazy fixture list, we’re not playing Saturday and Tuesday every week.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray with the the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: Lewis McLeod/Electrify.

“We want to get through, we want to progress as far as we can and we’ll aim to do that.

“I’d probably prefer to keep going in the league. But we knew where this game was in the season, so we get on with it.

“When you’re on a decent run and gathering a bit of momentum then you want to keep it up.”

Cliftonville in town

Instead, it’s SPFL Trust Trophy third-round action for the Kirkcaldy club, who will at least face a slightly different opponent from the list of fellow Championship teams from last season’s run.

Cliftonville will make the journey over to Stark’s Park from Northern Ireland for Saturday’s match.

Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton will bring his side to play Raith in the SPFL Trust Trophy. Image: SNS.

Jim Magilton’s side won their opening three league fixtures but have only taken a point from the most recent three.

On Tuesday, they were knocked out of the County Antrim Shield by Carrick Rangers.

Ian Murray expecting another tough match

“You know what you’re getting against Northern Irish opposition,” added Murray, who hopes to involve Aidan Connolly at some point this weekend following a lengthy period out with an ankle injury.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have Aidan Connolly involved in this weekend’s SPFL Trust Trophy. Images: SNS.

“They’re always confident aggressive and go to win the game. That’s what we expect from them.

“I’m sure they will have done their homework, so it will be another tough game.”

