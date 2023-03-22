Raith Rovers v Hamilton: Here’s where you can watch SPFL Trust Trophy Final on TV for FREE this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers are set to face Hamilton Accies in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final.

The fixture, which sees Rovers aiming to continue their astonishing record in the competition, takes place on Sunday, March 26 at the Falkirk Stadium.

It is set to kick-off at 4:15pm.

And the good news for fans unable to make it to the match is that it will be shown live on TV.

Rovers sealed their place in the final by dumping Dundee on penalties at Dens Park.

The Kirkcaldy side, who have not lost a match in the SPFL Trust Trophy since September 2018, are aiming to win the big prize for the second year in a row.

Where can I watch the game on TV?

BBC Alba will broadcast the match live.

The programme will begin at 4pm, with a short build-up ahead of kick off.

Viewers can tune in at the following channels:

Sky: 121 (in Scotland)

Freesat: 110

Virgin Media: 161

Is there a stream?

Those unable to watch in front of a TV can go so on their mobile device or computer.

The match will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer.

Any other way to tune in?

Anyone who is on the move and can’t watch the game can tune into BBC Radio Scotland.

Sportsound will provide live commentary on both Radio Scotland and BBC Sounds.