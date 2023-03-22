STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs a public meeting to get to truth over Olympia closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs a public meeting to get to truth over Olympia closure

There are too many unanswered questions over what went wrong with Dundee's Olympia Leisure Centre. The public deserve to know the facts.

Olympia pool exterior
The Olympia pool in Dundee opened in 2013 at a cost of £31 million, but it's been closed for £6M of repairs since 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Steve Finan

When an opinion column is published online there’s an opportunity for readers to comment. This is valuable, whether readers agree or think you’re a glaik.

And I mean that. All responses, even no responses, are useful.

If a columnist churns out bland pap, no one cares or comments. If everyone disagrees they’ve misjudged the mood of the people and learn from that.

Politicians should take note – listening to people is a good thing.

There is another type of comment: the new idea.

The writer Steve Finan next to a quote: "We could ask those in power what went wrong? Whose fault it was?"

Last week, after I suggested Dundee City Councillors are taking voters for granted with their strange silence over the Olympia Centre debacle, an online comment piqued my interest.

A respondent, “George”, suggested a mass meeting in the Caird Hall, with councillors and council officers, to take questions on the Olympia.

George said: “We might get to the real truth of what’s going on.”

What a brilliant idea.

I’m sure Dundee folk and city councillors alike will see the merits.

Olympia leisure centre exterior
The Olympia in Dundee has been closed since October 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

And so now I call upon the city council’s mysterious public relations department to set this up (I say “mysterious” because I can never work out what purpose they serve to earn their wages).

Dundee public deserve answers on Olympia saga

This would be a great way to demonstrate accountability.

The benefit for voters is that they’d get to know the truth. We could ask those in power what went wrong? Whose fault it was? What legal advice was given? What our £6 million is being spent on? When problems were identified, and when they were acted upon?

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander and Labour MSP Michael Marra
Dundee City Council’s SNP leader John Alexander and Labour MSP Michael Marra have clashed over the Olympia closure.

For councillors, they could show they are properly representing voters.

It would be especially good to see the SNP group robustly interrogating their leaders to really drill into the problem and have all their constituents’ questions about the continued closure of the Olympia leisure centre answered.

It would be an opportunity for them to show they aren’t nodding dogs who go along with whatever they are told.

They could prove it truly is the city they represent, not their party, not themselves.

Each could stand up in turn and demonstrate they can think for themselves and are not afraid to ruffle feathers in their party hierarchy if it’s for the good of the city.

They’d love it.

And it could be videoed so everyone could see the democratic process taking place.

Everyone’s a winner. I can’t think of a single reason this could be argued with.

So come on city council PR dept, put down your chai lattes and get it set up.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Scotland football top hanging in a changing room.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: £90 Scotland top is another own goal for the national game
Scottish Green Party co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Scottish Greens' support is crucial to whoever wins SNP leadership race
Nicola Sturgeon insisted the SNP were not in a mess during Loose Women appearance when quizzed by Janet Street-Porter. Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon having to deny the SNP is in a mess is…
Dundee's Minnie the Minks statue wearing a Covid mask.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Covid left its mark on Dundee - be thankful we are here…
group of young people holding soft drinks to the camera in front of a bright blue sky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I'm a drinker - but maybe these sober young things have the…
swimming goggles by a poolside.
LYNNE HOGGAN: I'm learning to swim - and let go of my fears
cartoon-style image of SNP chief executive Peter Murrell driving a clown car with the SNP leadership candidates hanging off the back.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Peter Murrell's SNP machine is juddering to a halt
14
exteriors of Perth and Dundee leisure swimming pools.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee and Perth swimming pools deserve same government protection as those in…
Two children playing with paper pencils and wooden toys.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It will take more than Budget funding to fix the problems in…
Michelle Maddox outside Clootie McToot Dumplings premises in Abernethy.
MICHELLE MADDOX: I've taken on 16 'wild cards' at Clootie McToot and I don't…

Most Read

1
An Openreach engineer upgrading broadband.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in Tayside and Fife
2
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra flys from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
3
Aedan Andrejus Burt, co-founder of Fib Whisky.
Aedan Andrejus Burt: Fife whisky boss dies aged 29
4
The body was discovered in a property on Erskine Wynd in Oakley, Fife on Wednesday morning. Image: Google Maps
Suspicious death investigation after man’s body found in Fife village
5
Craig Hamilton
Rosyth abuser sexually assaulted girl, 11, and asked her to marry him
6
East End community campus artist's impression
Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum
9
7
The fire at a house in Stanley Terrace in Oakley broke out just after 7pm. Image: Google Maps
Man in hospital after house fire in Fife
8
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
‘Privileged’ fraudster avoids jail for £13k scam at Perth Holiday Inn after ‘turning life…
9
Bear was taken from a garden on Bonnybank Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied
Dog missing for six days after being stolen from Dundee garden
3
10
Emergency services at the scene. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

More from The Courier

Robert Lindsay 29th Earl of Crawford has died.
Robert Lindsay: Fife peer who become leading Conservative politician dies
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A car was flipped on its roof during a crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout Picture shows; A crash at Scott Fyffe Roundabout. Scott Fyffe Roundabout, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 23/03/2023
Driver escapes injury after car flips in Dundee crash
Rannoch Road in Perth was closed after reports of smoke coming from the ground. Image: Stuart Cowper
Power cuts in Perth after smoke seen coming from manhole cover
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Football yob fined for threatening to stab nurses at Perth Royal Infirmary
Zak Rudden. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden is impacting games for St Johnstone, says Callum Davidson, will he now…
Olympic champion Duncan Scott with some of the children taking part at Forfar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Olympic champ Duncan Scott makes waves with young swimmers at Forfar event
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan are all hoping to be the next first minister. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?
3
The Evening Telegraph, CR0020672, News, General views of Dundee's City centre including the Overgate and Wellgate during the lockdown. Picture shows; the city centre deserted today. Wednesday 25th March, 2020. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Pictures: How the Covid lockdown of 2020 created ghost towns
Freelance Artist Rachel Manzie (left) and Art Attack Angus owner Lauren Munro at the Arbroath studio with pieces from the upcoming exhibition. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Attack Angus mum Lauren determined to keep studio open after being hit with…
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife

Editor's Picks

Most Commented