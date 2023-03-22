Search for missing Glasgow man last seen at Perth railway station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Glasgow man has been spotted on CCTV at Perth railway station.

Michael Sheldon was reported missing at 6.50am on Tuesday, after he was last seen at an address on Glasgow’s Thornwood Drive.

At 1.07pm the same day, he was seen at Perth railway station, getting off a train.

The 39-year-old, who has links to the Perth area and Glasgow’s West End, is believed to have left the station on foot.

Police keen to trace missing Glasgow man

Police officers are now attempting to trace Michael, who is described as 5ft 11ins tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a checked shirt, a green and black jacket, dark-coloured walking boots and trousers.

Officers also think he is carrying a rucksack.

Sergeant Eric McNaught said: “This behaviour is unlike Michael and we are eager to trace him as soon as possible.

“I’d ask anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to report any sighting to officers so that we can investigate.

“I would ask anyone with dash cam or private CCTV systems from the area where Michael was last seen to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible so we can piece together his movements from Perth railway station.”

Those with information on Michael’s whereabouts should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3346 of March 21.