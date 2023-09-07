BBC iPlayer a surprise resource as Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers prepare for SPFL Trust Trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

BBC iPlayer a surprise resource as Ian Murray’s Raith Rovers prepare for SPFL Trust Trophy

The Stark's Park club take on Cliftonville at home in the third round of the competition.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Dave Johnston.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Dave Johnston.

Last season on their way to the SPFL Trust Trophy final, Raith Rovers faced familiar opposition.

Even the final defeat at the Falkirk Stadium came against Championship opposition, completing a cup run that also featured second tier sides Morton, Queen’s Park and Dundee.

To kick off their 2023/24 Challenge Cup campaign, Ian Murray’s side will face Northern Irish side Cliftonville at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

That presents its own challenges in terms of preparation – and a slightly unusual scouting resource has been deployed, along with the more traditional reports.

Cliftonville will travel to Scotland to take on Raith Rovers. Image: PA.

Like Scottish football, the BBC does a good job covering the game in Northern Ireland and there have been full 90-minute samples available of Jim Magilton’s men in action.

Ian Murray aware of opposition’s threat to Raith Rovers

“We’ve been a wee bit lucky with the prep because there have been a few games on BBC over the last couple of weeks on the iPlayer – so we’ve been able to get a hold of them,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“They’ve had a good start to the season, even though they got beat the other night in the cup by Carrick Rangers.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“But in the league they’ve been decent – a good side, a good manager as well who has got them playing really good football.

“We expect a tough game. They’ll likely play 3-5-2 as they normally play, but could change it.”

Aidan Connolly set for Raith Rovers return

Murray hopes to reintroduce his top scorer from last season following a lengthy ankle injury.

Aidan Connolly is in line to make his return after this week completing his first full training session with contact.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray hopes to have Aidan Connolly back this weekend. Images: SNS.

It means Ross Matthews and Dylan Corr are the only players missing, though the latter “isn’t far away”, said Murray.

Last season’s SPFL Trust Trophy runners-up are again in this competition to win it, even if they would rather now be preparing to build on their excellent start to the season.

Murray will limit changes to Rovers’ starting XI

Murray won’t make wholesale changes, but he will use it as an opportunity to give an opportunity to some of those disappointed not to start in recent weeks.

“I wouldn’t call them fringe players, but people like Lewis Vaughan, Dylan Easton, Hammer [Jamie Gullan] – they all come into your thoughts to freshen it up a bit,” said Murray.

Jamie Gullan and Lewis Vaughan are two players who could start this weekend. Image: SNS.

“But we’re not going to make crazy changes.

“We’re not going to change nine or 10, probably four or five boys that have been in our team this season and have done really well.”

More from Football

The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - How do Dundee United tackle Dunfermline, Dundee still…
Sam McClelland and Tommy Wright suffered Northern Ireland U21 disappointment.
Northern Ireland U21 disappointment for Tommy Wright and St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland after…
Callum Smith opened the scoring versus Queen's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC/Jim Foy.
Callum Smith on learning to appreciate assists and why he expected wild results at…
Arbroath FC stars Scott Stewart and Colin Hamilton.
Scott Stewart says Colin Hamilton pep talks prove injured Arbroath ace will be a…
Danny Mullen celebrates with ex-Dundee FC team-mate Paul McMullan for Derry City. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee duo Paul McMullan and Danny Mullen proving deadly Derry City combo as they…
Euan Mutale playing for Dundee FC at Brechin City FC
Forfar suffer major injury blow as Dundee loan star Euan Mutale is ruled out…
John Crawford, Michael Fotheringham and Peter Stuart at Montrose FC.
Montrose announce appointment of Michael Fotheringham as new vice-chairman
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane scores in 1-0 closed-doors win against St Mirren
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United seal loan deal for Ross County star who will 'greatly enhance' squad
Robbie Neilson helps Seamab launch its first ever football team. Image: Seamab
Robbie Neilson: Ex-Dundee United boss helps launch Seamab school team