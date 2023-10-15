Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla pleads for lives of niece and nephews in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla pleads for lives of niece and nephews in Gaza

Ms El-Nakla, who is married to First Minister Humza Yousaf, made her emotional comments on the first day of the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf embraces his wife councillor Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP annual conference at The P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf embraces his wife councillor Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP annual conference at The P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: PA.

Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla is pleading for world leaders to seek peace in Gaza as she shared her fears for the survival of her niece and nephews.

In an emotional speech on day one of the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Ms El-Nakla, who is married to Humza Yousaf, said “every person in Gaza is waiting to die”.

The West End councillor’s parents Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla – who are British citizens and live in Dundee – were in Gaza to visit Ms El-Nakla’s 93-year-old grandmother.

But the pair became trapped after violence erupted when Hamas militants launched attacks on Israel earlier this week.

The country has responded with force, launching a bombing campaign and vowing a “total blockade” of the Gaza strip which has included cutting of its fresh water supply.

Ms El-Nakla’s brother, niece, three nephews, and wider family members live in Gaza.

Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla is worried about her family in Gaza.<br />Picture shows her brother Mohammed El-Nakla and his wife Duas and one of their twin sons. Image: Supplied.

The SNP councillor told conference she started the week “extremely fearful” and was ending it in “complete despair”.

And she also took aim at the UK Government stating that “instead of sending spy planes, the UK should be sending supplies”.

‘Families saying goodbye’

Giving an update, the Dundee councillor said Gazans are facing “unimaginable horror” and revealed her family have started to say their goodbyes to one another.

Her brother, who works as an emergency room doctor, has not been home from hospital in four days because it is “overrun”.

Ms El-Nakla said he is starting to say he can no longer treat anyone because there are “no supplies” and the dead are “arriving in mere body parts”.

And his colleague, a nurse from another department, found both of his own children dead, while her cousin lost three of his friends.

Sister Sara, Nadia, mum Elizabeth, brother Ramsay, dad Maged and brother Naal (from left to right). Image: Supplied.

“Families like mine are having to move and they are having to say goodbye to each other as if it’s the last time”, Ms El-Nakla told conference.

“My aunt said goodbye to her daughter Sara and her granddaughter who was going to a different part of Gaza. And they said goodbye like it was the last time.

“My dad yesterday when we hoped he would leave said goodbye to my grandmother for what we thought was the last time.”

She concluded her speech by pleading for the survival of her niece Layla, nephews Majid and Amjid and eight-week old baby nephew, Amir.

Ms El-Nakla added: “Let them survive. This can only happen when the world leaders use diplomacy instead of weaponising and strive for peace over war. This can stop if those in power want it to.”

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf during the first session of the SNP annual conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen. Image: PA.

The SNP conference agreed an emergency motion calling for civilians to be allowed to evacuate through an open border, without the risk of being caught in a military attack.

Mr Yousaf is pushing the UK Government to be “unequivocal” with the Israeli government about the need for a humanitarian corridor.

Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said:  “The UK Government is a trusted ally of Israel, they should use that trusted position to be explicit, unequivocal, and say a humanitarian corridor to allow supplies to come in and to allow people to leave, must open.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly stressed British backing for Israel on Sunday but urged the country’s leaders to show restraint as concerns mount about the fate of civilians in Gaza ahead of an imminent offensive.

He told the BBC: “The point is the clear difference from statements coming from Israel, saying that they respect and will abide by international humanitarian law, and Hamas on the other hand, who are specifically targeting civilians.”

The SNP meets for the autumn conference from Sunday until Tuesday at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen.

Read our full coverage of the conference on our politics pages, here.

Listen to our SNP conference preview interview with SNP MP Pete Wishart on our politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

More from Politics

Labour will not not seek to abolish the Lords within a first term of government, according to reports (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Labour to u-turn on plans to abolish Lords in first term – report
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that he was not afraid when he was forced to run for cover (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cleverly praises Israeli ‘professionalism’ after seeking cover during visit
First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf embraces his wife councillor Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP annual conference at The P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
Tories warned against return to Liz Truss era ahead of resignation anniversary
First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf embraces his wife councillor Nadia El-Nakla after she spoke on an emergency motion on Israel-Palestine during the SNP annual conference at The P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image: PA.
SNP insiders urge Humza Yousaf to review deal with Greens as conference gets underway
Alex Chalk suggested prisoners could clean up neighbourhoods, scrub graffiti off walls or plant forests (Alamy/PA)
Low-level criminals to swap prison for community service, says Chalk
Mo El-Deeb said his parents, Naila and Talal, are currently waiting at the border between Gaza and Egypt (Mo El-Deeb/PA)
British parents ‘trapped’ in Gaza ‘like caged hens waiting to die’, says son
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended Finchley United Synagogue in central London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks, earlier this week (Lucy North/PA)
Sunak promises to ‘stand with’ Israel and British Jews, a week on from attack
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/PA)
UK must use influence to help protect civilians in Gaza – aid agencies
Two charter flights have now left Israel, the Government has confirmed (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Two charter flights leave Israel with British nationals
Protesters gathered on Saturday for a March for Palestine in London (James Manning/PA)
Thousands attend pro-Palestine marches as Gaza braces for invasion