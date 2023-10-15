One person taken to hospital after crash on B922 at Kinglassie

One person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the B922 in Fife.

The incident, which involved a car and motorbike, took place on the road between Kinglassie and Cluny on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the crash at 10.40am.

The rider of the motorbike was taken to the Victoria Infirmary in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.40 am on Sunday, 15 October 2023, police were called to a road crash on the B922, Kinglassie, involving a car and a motorbike.

“The rider of the motorbike was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Infirmary in Kirkcaldy.

“The road is open.”