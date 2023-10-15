Husband ‘touched’ after £6k raised in memory of Crieff school worker Nicola, 43

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Husband ‘touched’ after £6k raised in memory of Crieff school worker Nicola, 43

Stephen Deeth says the death of his wife has a 'huge void'.

By Stephen Eighteen
Stephen and Nicola Deeth.
Stephen and Nicola Deeth met when they were at school. Image: Stephen Deeth

A grieving husband says he has been “touched” by the public response to the death of his wife, a former Crieff school worker.

Nicola Deeth, 43, died at Perth’s Cornhill Macmillian Centre on Wednesday after a cancer battle that began more than three years ago.

In the aftermath her husband Stephen set up a fundraiser to purchase a vein finder for the use of local community nurses.

He says this would have helped Nicola during her illness.

Stephen, 44, set a £2,000 target that has already been exceeded, with more than £6,000 raised in just a few days.

“Family and friends have all rallied around,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go as big as it has.

“It’s been touching.”

Childhood sweethearts moved to Crieff

Stephen and Nicola met at school in their native Tain, Ross-shire.

Their relationship began when he was 17 and she was 16.

“She has been a constant in my life through all that time,” Stephen said.

Nicola Deeth
Nicola and Stephen got married at Crieff Hydro. Image: Stephen Deeth

After a spell apart they got back together in their early 20s and tied the knot at Crieff Hydro in 2006.

Soon afterwards they moved from Dunfermline to the Perthshire town, where Nicola’s sister lived.

Nicola was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020 before later being given the all-clear.

But in September 2022 she was told the cancer had returned and spread to her brain.

Nicola worked at Morrison’s Academy as a music administrator until the end of 2022, when her condition made it impossible for her to carry on.

Medical device in memory of Nicola Deeth

Offshore worker Stephen set up the GoFundme page for a vein finder having seen his wife suffer during her treatment.

Nicola, pictured with children Charlie and Oliver, requested donations for a vein finder. Image: Stephen Deeth

“The district nurses were great but because of the chemotherapy her veins shrank and when it came to taking blood they couldn’t get it,” Stephen said.

“When one of the nurses said that ‘if only we had a vein finder this would be a piece of cake’ we realised something could be done.

“You put it under your arm and it guides the needle through the vein so they can find it first time.

“Nicola planned out everything, including her funeral service, and her request was that instead of receiving flowers she wanted to raise money for a vein finder for the local community.”

Stephen is still urging people to contribute to the fundraising effort, despite already exceeding the £2,000 target.

This is because surplus funds will be donated towards buying equipment for the Cornhill Macmillan Centre.

Second campaign after death of son Joshua

It is not the first time a family tragedy has inspired Stephen to launch a fundraising initiative.

The couple set up the Joshua Deeth Foundation after the death of their son, aged three months, to pontocerebellar hypoplasia (PCH) in November 2009.

Nicola Deeth with baby Joshua.
Nicola with baby Joshua. Image: Stephen Deeth

They raised more than £100,000 for research into the rare genetic condition.

And thanks to scientific advancements the defective genes carried by Stephen and Nicola were pinpointed so they were able to have another child, Oliver, who is now aged 10.

Stephen and Nicola’s eldest son Charlie is 16 years old.

Stephen and Nicola Deeth with children Charlie and Oliver.
Stephen and Nicola with children Charlie and Oliver. Image: Stephen Deeth

“Nicola’s kids were her everything, especially after Joshua’s passing,” Stephen said.

“She was so passionate about what the boys were doing and everything revolved around them.

“It was all about making memories and making sure they were happy.

“I am now left with a huge void.

“In the past year everything has revolved around Nicola.

“Now it has all stopped so it’s really strange now.

“She was a friend to everyone and really well loved at school.

“And throughout the charity work we have made some friends.

“She will be sorely missed.”

Conversation