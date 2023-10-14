Peterhead 0-2 Dundee United: Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt hit stunners as Tangerines see off Blue Toon

Dundee United booked their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win over Peterhead at a blustery Balmoor.

Glenn Middleton opened the scoring with an audacious free-kick from distance, assuaging any early fears of a cup upset.

Louis Moult passed up a couple of excellent chances to make the evening more comfortable, with the Blue Toon enjoying a brief period of pressure after the break.

But Tony Watt made the game safe with a superb curling finish from the edge of the box.

Jim Goodwin’s desire to add the SPFL Trust Trophy to the Tannadice cabinet was underlined as — just like in the previous round against Dunfermline — he fielded a strong side.

However, the United boss did hand starting opportunities to Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham, Chris Mochrie and Jordan Tillson.

Flying start

And United’s professionalism extended to a dominating start to proceedings.

Moult had already been superbly denied by Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie by the time the Tangerines claimed the lead on seven minutes.

Middleton was the scorer, fizzing in a firecracker of a free-kick from 35 yards — albeit McKenzie will feel that he should have done better.

Glenn Middleton a' faighinn tadhal tràth dha Dundee United an aghaidh Peterhead! Glenn Middleton scores an early free kick for Dundee United! pic.twitter.com/jSrehxSkXj — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) October 14, 2023

Watt, operating on the left flank, drifted inside and stung the palms of McKenzie as United sought to extend their advantage.

However, as the conditions deteriorated — whipping winds and driving hail descending upon Balmoor at one point — the flow of clear-cut opportunities dried up and Peterhead got a foothold in the contest.

Nevertheless, Moult passed up a fine chance to double United’s lead before the break, with McKenzie once again thwarting the visiting No.9 from point-blank range following some excellent work by Watt and Middleton.

Tony Watt settles the nerves

The Peterhead goal continued to live something of a charmed life in the second period. Graham saw a low drive blocked on the line by defender Jordan Armstrong, while Ross Docherty’s follow-up drifted narrowly wide.

And the Blue Toon almost grabbed a shock leveller after the hour-mark. A low delivery found Hamish Ritchie at the back post, only for Jack Walton to make a splendid instinctive stop.

With Peterhead throwing caution to the wind, Kieran Shanks flashed a ferocious drive inches past the post following a sumptuous passing move.

Abair crìoch bho Tony Watt, a' faighinn an dàrna tadhal airson Dundee United. A lovely finish from Tony Watt brings the score to 0-2, Peterhead v Dundee United! pic.twitter.com/rWN3RErEJu — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) October 14, 2023

But United ensured their safe passage to the quarter-finals through Watt, who swept home from the edge of the box following a smart Kai Fotheringham cut-back.

Star man: Ross Docherty (Dundee United)

The United captain was outstanding in the heart of midfield.

His passing was progressive and crisp, he was tenacious out of possession — crucially breaking up a couple of Peterhead breaks — and led by example in brisk conditions at Balmoor.

A fine display was capped by his involvement in Watt’s goal, playing a nice one-two with Fotheringham in the build-up.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Freeman 6 (Grimshaw 67), Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 7; Mochrie 7 (Glass 67), Tillson 6 (Sibbald 60), Docherty 7 (Stirton 89); Middleton 7, Moult 6 (Fotheringham 60), Watt 6. Subs not used: Adams, Denham, Duffy, Moore.

Ref: Calum Scott

Att: 1,352