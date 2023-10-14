Peterhead 0-2 Dundee United: Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt hit stunners as Tangerines see off Blue Toon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead 0-2 Dundee United: Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt hit stunners as Tangerines see off Blue Toon

United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Watt made the game safe. Image: SNS

Dundee United booked their place in the SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-finals with a comfortable 2-0 win over Peterhead at a blustery Balmoor.

Glenn Middleton opened the scoring with an audacious free-kick from distance, assuaging any early fears of a cup upset.

Louis Moult passed up a couple of excellent chances to make the evening more comfortable, with the Blue Toon enjoying a brief period of pressure after the break.

But Tony Watt made the game safe with a superb curling finish from the edge of the box.

Glenn Middleton is congratulated by his United teammates.
Middleton is congratulated by his United teammates. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin’s desire to add the SPFL Trust Trophy to the Tannadice cabinet was underlined as — just like in the previous round against Dunfermline — he fielded a strong side.

However, the United boss did hand starting opportunities to Kieran Freeman, Ross Graham, Chris Mochrie and Jordan Tillson.

Flying start

And United’s professionalism extended to a dominating start to proceedings.

Moult had already been superbly denied by Blue Toon keeper Stuart McKenzie by the time the Tangerines claimed the lead on seven minutes.

Middleton was the scorer, fizzing in a firecracker of a free-kick from 35 yards — albeit McKenzie will feel that he should have done better.

Watt, operating on the left flank, drifted inside and stung the palms of McKenzie as United sought to extend their advantage.

However, as the conditions deteriorated — whipping winds and driving hail descending upon Balmoor at one point — the flow of clear-cut opportunities dried up and Peterhead got a foothold in the contest.

Nevertheless, Moult passed up a fine chance to double United’s lead before the break, with McKenzie once again thwarting the visiting No.9 from point-blank range following some excellent work by Watt and Middleton.

Louis Moult of Dundee United is denied in Peterhead
Louis Moult is denied by McKenzie. Image : SNS

Tony Watt settles the nerves

The Peterhead goal continued to live something of a charmed life in the second period. Graham saw a low drive blocked on the line by defender Jordan Armstrong, while Ross Docherty’s follow-up drifted narrowly wide.

And the Blue Toon almost grabbed a shock leveller after the hour-mark. A low delivery found Hamish Ritchie at the back post, only for Jack Walton to make a splendid instinctive stop.

With Peterhead throwing caution to the wind, Kieran Shanks flashed a ferocious drive inches past the post following a sumptuous passing move.

But United ensured their safe passage to the quarter-finals through Watt, who swept home from the edge of the box following a smart Kai Fotheringham cut-back.

Star man: Ross Docherty (Dundee United)

The United captain was outstanding in the heart of midfield.

His passing was progressive and crisp, he was tenacious out of possession — crucially breaking up a couple of Peterhead breaks — and led by example in brisk conditions at Balmoor.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Docherty was excellent at Balmoor. Image: SNS

A fine display was capped by his involvement in Watt’s goal, playing a nice one-two with Fotheringham in the build-up.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Freeman 6 (Grimshaw 67), Graham 6, Holt 6, McMann 7; Mochrie 7 (Glass 67), Tillson 6 (Sibbald 60), Docherty 7 (Stirton 89); Middleton 7, Moult 6 (Fotheringham 60), Watt 6. Subs not used: Adams, Denham, Duffy, Moore.

Ref: Calum Scott

Att: 1,352

Conversation