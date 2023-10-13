6 Dundee United fringe stars who could be given chance to shine in SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 Dundee United fringe stars who could be given chance to shine in SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Peterhead

Jim Goodwin may be tempted to shake things up at Balmoor.

Left to right, Dundee United players Chris Mochrie, Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison
Several fringe stars will hope for minutes up north. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has made it clear that he will not take the SPFL Trust Trophy lightly.

The Dundee United boss will treat Peterhead with the utmost respect, as the Tangerines pursue a realistic opportunity to lift silverware.

That was underlined by the strength of side he fielded in the previous round against Dunfermline, emerging 3-0 victors against a weakened Pars outfit.

However, ambition will be balanced with pragmatism. Winning the Championship is the top priority this term.

Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager, at The Courier's Dundee HQ
Goodwin will balance pragmatism and ambition as he treats Peterhead with respect. Image: DC Thomson.

The likes of Ross Graham, Kieran Freeman and Archie Meekison have all been name-checked as players chomping at the bit for an opportunity, while there are plenty of other fringe stars who will hope to see minutes in Balmoor.

Courier Sports examines who could garner game-time if Goodwin does decide to ring the changes.

Ross Graham

Graham’s last start for Dundee United came in the previous round of this competition, with the towering Scotland under-21 international playing the full match against Dunfermline.

Indeed, the Tangerines are yet to concede a goal while Graham has been on the pitch this term.

Ross Graham win an aerial challenge for Dundee United
Ross Graham win an aerial challenge. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman.

His 15 minute cameo in United’s 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers on Saturday — replacing the injured Declan Gallagher — was just his second Championship appearance of the campaign, and all the more impressive for that.

Pitched into a delicately balanced contest that was swinging from end to end, he was solid and particularly dominating in the air.

Gallagher and Kevin Holt have been immovable in the heart of the Terrors defence this season but, with the former unlikely to be at 100% fitness for the trip to Balmoor, this could be the ideal chance for Graham to shine.

Archie Meekison

It is slightly reductive to describe Meekison as a “fringe” player. He has already made 11 appearances, is very highly regarded by Goodwin and would have seen more action if not for niggling knocks.

Nevertheless, it has been a frustrating season for another of United’s Scotland under-21 internationals.

And the United boss is keen to field the gifted youngster this weekend, provided he recovers from a knee complaint.

Archie Meekison in action for Dundee United against Dunfermline
Meekison in action against the Pars. Image: SNS

Should Meekison get a start, it’ll be fascinating to see where he plays.

He was deployed in an advanced midfield role on his last start against Inverness and had more shots than any other player, including one that rattled the post.

Jordan Tillson

The loan signing from Ross County has been afforded three outings — one in the starting line-up — since arriving at United.

And the battle for minutes in the engine room is hotting up, with Craig Sibbald and Ross Docherty now fully fit and established as the club’s strongest pairing at the base of midfield.

Tillson’s cause was not helped when he picked up a red card against Inverness last month, earning two yellow cards in four minutes — and just nine minutes after entering the fray as a substitute.

Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews University training base
Jordan Tillson pictured at Dundee United’s St Andrews University training base. Image: Dundee United FC

However, both Docherty and Sibbald returned early from recent injuries — hamstring and ankle issues, respectively — with the latter FOUR WEEKS ahead of schedule.

Given their importance to the side, it would not be a surprise to see Goodwin allow one of his enforcers a little respite this weekend and, in Tillson, they would retain a combative edge.

Kieran Freeman

The consistent, steady form of Liam Grimshaw has limited academy graduate Freeman to a bit-part role.

He has started five matches, albeit only two of those were in the Championship, and one — the 1-1 draw against Dunfermline — ended after 30 minutes due to injury.

Kieran Freeman in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Freeman on the flank for United. Image: SNS

However, Freeman was specifically mentioned by Goodwin, along with Graham, as a player who has been training well and could benefit from some action in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Balmoor could be the perfect place for the marauding full-back to gain some confidence and attacking impetus, given he was outstanding for Peterhead during a loan spell in 2020/21.

Chris Mochrie

Mochrie has already provided one magic moment for travelling Arabs this season, climbing from the bench to notch a 92nd-minute winner at Inverness.

That was the zenith of an otherwise maddening campaign to date; niggling injuries curtailing his bid for early momentum after returning from a title-winning League One season at Dunfermline last term.

Nevertheless, he remains rated at Tannadice and could be afforded some pivotal minutes against Peterhead, albeit Declan Glass — enjoying a run of seven successive starts — will be loath to come out the side.

Ollie Denham

Denham has not played a competitive minute since enduring a torrid start to life at Tannadice.

He endured tough outings against Spartans’ Blair Henderson and Partick Thistle’s Brian Graham during United’s failed Viaplay Cup campaign, with the Terrors losing both fixtures.

Like Ross Graham, opportunities to feature have been scarce in light of Gallagher and Holt’s dominance.

Ollie Denham during a Dundee United press conference at the University of St Andrews
Ollie Denham during a Dundee United press conference at the University of St Andrews. Image: SNS

Speaking in August, Goodwin stated: Ollie is still very much part of our plans. We’ve got a loan in place with Cardiff and he has to fight for the jersey. It is a long season.

“People get suspended and injured and when he does get back in, he has to make sure he does his job.”

Whether an appearance comes at Balmoor remains to be seen.

Conversation