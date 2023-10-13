Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee

A first cousin of late Queen Elizabeth II has been charged with drink-driving and speeding on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

The 19th Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon, who lives at Glamis Castle, is accused of driving a Mercedes Benz down the dual carriageway, near Inchture, at 88mph.

He faces a second allegation of being behind the wheel at two-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

The charge against the 37-year-old alleges he drove while the proportion of alcohol in his system was 55 mics per 100 ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 mics.

The case was continued without plea in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

It will call again on November 10.

Royal honour

Bowes-Lyon is the great-great-nephew of the queen’s mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Glamis Castle, which has been in his family since 1372, was the Queen Mother’s childhood home.

Bowes-Lyon also served as the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire from 1986 to 2007.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2005.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.