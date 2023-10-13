Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late Queen’s cousin charged with drink-driving on A90 between Perth and Dundee

The 19th Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon is accused of driving at two-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

By Jamie Buchan
Bowes-Lyon allegedly sped down the A90 near Inchture
A first cousin of late Queen Elizabeth II has been charged with drink-driving and speeding on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

The 19th Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon, who lives at Glamis Castle, is accused of driving a Mercedes Benz down the dual carriageway, near Inchture, at 88mph.

He faces a second allegation of being behind the wheel at two-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit.

The charge against the 37-year-old alleges he drove while the proportion of alcohol in his system was 55 mics per 100 ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 mics.

The case was continued without plea in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday.

It will call again on November 10.

Royal honour

Bowes-Lyon is the great-great-nephew of the queen’s mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

Glamis Castle, which has been in his family since 1372, was the Queen Mother’s childhood home.

Glamis Castle.

Bowes-Lyon also served as the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire from 1986 to 2007.

He was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 2005.

